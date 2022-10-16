Claressa Shields stands atop the world of women’s boxing with a legacy seldom rivalled

<!–

As Claressa Shields stood in the center of the ring with five title belts draped around her, there was a sense in the air that the women’s boxing landscape had been turned upside down.

The American had just claimed all the marbles in the middleweight division – becoming the first undisputed champion after a centuries-long battle with British rival Savannah Marshall that had every fan in the O2 Arena off their seats – but somehow that was all a sub storyline.

Rather than beaming at her unanimous decision win, she turned her attention to the legacy women’s sport had forged on a historic evening.

Claressa Shields defeated Savannah Marshall to become the undisputed middleweight champion

“It’s not just a special moment for me — it’s a special moment for women’s boxing,” she said, paying tribute to the first-ever all-female undercard. “It’s a special moment for Savannah Marshall, Alycia Baumgardner, Mikaela Mayer, Caroline Dubois.

“Women’s boxing has been around for so many years and so many great things have happened for us. But here we are in front of 20,000 fans in London at the O2 Arena – and I think that’s the fight of the year. This is an incredible moment right now.”

And it really was a fight of the year contender. It felt like Shields and Marshall wanted to make a statement for the women’s game and they did. From the first bell to the last, these two left absolutely nothing in the ring as they waved fierce hooks at each other, barely taking a second to breathe and constantly getting close and fighting inside.

But while home favorite Marshall – who was applauded throughout and earns serious credit for her bravery and took her rival all the way – it was Shields who showed her true class with an incredible display that saw her nearly take out her rival in the opening moments of the first round. As the fight progressed, she ducked and slipped from her fierce shots, hitting back with devastating counters and combinations that left Marshall rocking towards the end.

Shields celebrated a famous win as ‘The GWOAT’ went unbeaten and moved to 13-0

Although Shields claimed she couldn’t see out of her right eye from round six, she rarely seemed to be in danger of losing this eye as Marshall desperately chased a stoppage before running out of steam – and after dropping two scores of 97-93. and one of 96-94, there is no doubt who is the best in the business.

Shields has given herself the title of the greatest woman of all time (GWOAT) and for Saturday night, fans and pundits may have been dubious about that tag for a fighter who had just two KOs on her run of 12 straight wins, and one that no one had ever had before. of Marshall’s class. She has now earned that title – as well as the respect of millions.

The past few weeks have been damaging to boxing as a whole. First, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua disappointed fans when petty fighters from the two camps saw their megafight fall, then Conor Benn’s drug test failure derailed his long-awaited grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr, leaving the sport in the gutter. Who would have thought it would be women’s sport that would bring redemption?

Saturday night’s brawl – and the event as a whole – has restored some confidence. We had two champions and 18 women on the undercard giving everything they had for a sold out arena and the future looks bright indeed. Then, Katie Taylor will headline Wembley Arena later this month, having made history against Amanda Serrano over the summer.

Shields vs Marshall was just a taste of things to come. The appetite and hunger for women’s boxing is growing.