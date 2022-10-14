Claressa Shields considers ‘pulling an Ebanie Bridges’ by attending weigh-in in lingerie

It seems that Ebanie Bridges has started a trend as Claressa Shields is now considering weighing in lingerie.

On Saturday night, Shields and Savannah Marshall will headline an all-female card at London’s O2 Arena as they compete for the undisputed world middleweight titles.

Getty Shields and Marshall will weigh in Saturday night for their undisputed clash

Matte chrome And Shields is considering following in Ebanie Bridges’ footsteps by attending the lingerie weigh-in

The lead up to the fight has been fiery as the pair have a longstanding rivalry dating back to when Marshall Shields handed the only loss of her career in the amateur ranks in 2012.

With only one day left until Fight Night, the time for talk is over as the fighters will be preparing to weigh in on Friday.

That said, it looks like Shields may have another surprise for fans, as she tweeted Friday morning: “Weighing today. Should I pull an Ebanie Bridges. Decisions decisions.”

This refers to the fact that IBF world bantamweight champion, Bridges, is happy to attend weigh-ins for the first time before her fights dressed in lingerie.

Bridges previously explained talkSPORT’s decision: “I just wanted to wear lingerie. I thought, why do I have to go buy the same underwear that everyone else wears? Everyone always wears matching Calvin Klein underwear and everyone does the same.

“I have about 100 sets of lingerie, the men in my life are very lucky, I like lingerie. I want to look beautiful on the scale, why not? I wear what I like and why do I have to be like everyone else?

“It’s still underwear, the only difference is that I have big breasts. Since then I have started it, others have started it too.”