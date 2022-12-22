Clarendon Vale Tasmania: hoon hotspot leaves tyre marks able to be seen on Google Maps

A small suburb in southern Tasmania has become a taunt hot spot, devastating the streets and upsetting residents.

Footage shows cars catching fire on a residential street in Clarendon Vale, spinning 360 degrees as white smoke billows out behind them.

The setbacks have not only left behind burnout marks that can be seen on satellite images on Google Maps, but also terrified local residents who are being driven out of the ‘ghetto suburb’.

That’s what a resident said The Mercury Anti-social behavior, or hooning, has been common in the area for years, but has increased dramatically in recent months.

Hoons have torn up the streets of Clarendon Vale (pictured), disrupting residents and damaging local areas

They truly believe they are above the law. The police wrote it off. It’s a ghetto suburb and run by (hoons),” the resident said.

One incident included a group of hoons revving their car engines extremely hard near a local nursery and primary school around 5:30 am.

Rather, the resident said the hoons “twisted the tires until they exploded,” scattering debris across the road.

“When you do that kind of thing on a school night… (it’s a) lack of consideration for everyone,” she said.

“There’s this mentality of ‘we’re in charge of this neighborhood and nobody’s going to tell us what we can or can’t do’ and by the time the police find time to get here, they’ve had their five minute burnouts and They are gone.’

Local residents have raised the issue with the municipality and have lodged complaints with the police on several occasions, but nothing has changed.

“It’s not reported at all because it’s not worth it. It’s just another day in Clarendon Vale,’ the resident said.

The burnt-out spots on the corner of Barbara Avenue and Bradman Street can be seen from space on Google Maps

Clarendon Vale Neighborhood Center manager Kristy Leishman told The Mercury that this “extremely messy situation” has left residents afraid to leave their homes.

‘We have a few that go up and down our center and that’s daily fare, mostly motorcycles. We have cars that burn out and things that are just absolutely ridiculous,” Ms Leishman said.

“One of our main roads is actually at the back where the school is… Recently they even closed the road and drove for hours.”

“So that’s a regular occurrence — burnouts and stuff like that — happens every night.”

“Unfortunately, our community feels a bit let down because they call and nothing happens.”

Burnout traces can be seen in images shared online not only on the street but also in local public spaces such as parks

There were 15 ‘hooning-type dispatch incidents’ in Clarendon Vale between July and October, Tasmania Police confirmed, with more incidents occurring in recent months.

“Reducing this type of behavior remains a focus for Tasmania Police,” said Brett Berry, superintendent of the Clarence Police Department.

Recent incidents have been witnessed by the Clarence and Road Policing Services police. Presences were supported by specialized resources, including a range of technologies and investigative techniques to aid in the identification of offenders.

“As a result, the police are currently conducting a number of investigations to prosecute motorists who violate the law.”

In April, a local shared online that there had been an incident involving more than ‘one hundred people with almost as many cars’ gathered on Bradman Street behind Clarendon Vale Primary School.

“Cars and motorcycles were in the process of burnouts, running engines driving dangerously around the area.

‘The whole of Clarendon Vale was covered in smoke from tyres,’ they said.

“Residents were scared, some [residents] who have medical conditions had to leave the area.. [one’s] daughter suffers [with] asthma and breathing problems severe.’

The local primary school grounds were also damaged by the hoons.

Clarendon Vale Primary School was damaged in a recent incident in April involving the hoons

A local resident shared their disappointment, writing that the hoons have “nothing better to do than disrespect local people and property.”

The situation is “so heartbreaking for the whole community,” one of them said, while others asked where the police were.

The community is looking to partner with the municipality to implement strategies to reduce hooning and improve driver safety.