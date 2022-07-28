Clarence Thomas’ decision to quit George Washington University job ‘was not helped by protest’

A public interest law professor at George Washington University condemned a “cancellation campaign” to remove Judge Clarence Thomas from the school, saying the protests likely fueled the conservative judge’s decision to step down from a teaching role.

Professor Johnathan Turley, the school’s chair of public law, said it was unclear how much an online petition calling for the university to remove Thomas, which received more than 11,000 signatures, affected the justice system.

But he said that “the prospect of protests planned for the fall could not have helped his decision-making.”

The petition and opposition to Thomas comes in the wake of protests against conservative Supreme Court justices after Roe v Wade’s quashing in June.

Turley warned that Thomas’ departure as a teacher from the school sets a dangerous precedent for thinking differently in higher education.

“What is clear is that his departure will likely lead to additional efforts to isolate and stigmatize people with opposing views,” Turley tweeted hours after Thomas quit.

‘It is just the latest example of how dissenting views are systematically eliminated in higher education.’

In a series of tweets hours after Thomas quit, Turley condemned the justice protests and warned that Thomas’ departure as a teacher from the school sets a dangerous precedent for thinking differently in higher education.

Thomas has been a teacher at the school since 2011, and although university officials support him, he has now been removed from the school’s website as a faculty.

Justice has not publicly said why he is stepping down — or whether he plans to come back to it at a later date.

Thomas, a candidate of President George HW Bush, was one of the conservative judges who voted to nullify the right of access to abortion.

In addition, Thomas has written his opinion that SCOTUS should review other issues, such as same-sex marriage and a guaranteed right to contraception.

Following these controversies, a Change.org petition seeking Thomas relieved of his role at George Washington Law School collected over 11,000 signatures.

There are only about 1,600 students enrolled in law school.

The petition accused Thomas and his wife Ginny of “actively making the lives of thousands of students on our campus unsafe.” It says that the overthrow of Roe v Wade “deprived people with wombs of the right to physical autonomy.”

The petition blurb closes with the words, “Kick Clarence Thomas out of Foggy Bottom.”

Thomas would lead the seminar with Judge Gregory Maggs of the United States Armed Forces Court of Appeals. Maggs once served as a clerk on Thomas’s Supreme Court.

Maggs told the George Washington University newspaper, the battle axe, Tuesday that the 74-year-old judge would not be teaching at the school this semester.

He said, “Unfortunately, I am writing with sad news: Judge Thomas has informed me that he will not be available to teach the seminar this fall. I know this is disappointing. I’m very sorry.’

The military judge will continue to teach the class solo.

Speak with the Washington Post, one of the petition’s organizers, John Kay, 20, of South Orange, New Jersey, said, “This is a huge win.”

The GWU junior, majoring in International Relations and Philosophy, added: “We will continue to work to make sure he doesn’t come back in the spring semester.”

Speak with News Nation When the petition picked up steam in late June, Kay said the protest against Thomas was fueled not because he is conservative, but because his opinion would endanger gay students.

“The reason we want Judge Thomas gone is not because of his ideas, but because of the actions that have resulted in his ideas,” Kay said. Overthrowing Roe and his stated intention to overthrow Obergefell will deprive thousands of gay students of their rights.

“This is not about an academic debate. It’s about a professor who doesn’t respect his students and doesn’t give certain students the same respect as other students,” Kay added.

In June, GWU helped with a statement that they would keep Thomas as a teacher, despite the outcry over Roe v Wade

In June, GWU helped in a statement that they would keep Thomas as a teacher despite the outcry over Roe v Wade, reported Politics at the time. The statement read: ‘Debate is an essential part of our university’s academic and educational mission.’

The school did not say that Thomas’s opinion does not correspond to the opinion of the GWU board or the student organization.

By comparison, recently retired liberal judge Stephen Breyer returned to teach at Harvard University without protests or online petitions calling for his removal.

On Sunday, vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, Deputy Liz Cheney, confirmed that the panel was “fully prepared to consider a subpoena” for Ginny Thomas.

She said: ‘The committee is in talks with its counsel. We certainly hope she will voluntarily agree, but the committee is fully prepared to consider a subpoena if she doesn’t. I hope it doesn’t come to that. I hope she comes in voluntarily.’

Judge Thomas’ wife is charged with communicating with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the day of the January 6 riots.

The prospect of Roe v Wade’s destruction became widely known in May when Judge Samuel Alito’s opinion was leaked expressing his desire to overturn the ruling.

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives to watch Amy Coney Barrett take the constitutional oath on the southern lawn of the White House on Monday (left). She is in the middle of the picture in 2017

In the wake of the leak, Thomas told the Old Parkland Conference, a gathering of black conservatives, in Dallas: “I wonder how long we’ll have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them, and then I wonder when they will “We have lost or destabilized what we will have as a country and I don’t think the prospects are good if we keep losing them.”

He continued: ‘If you lose that trust, especially in the institution where I am, it fundamentally changes the institution.

“You start looking over your shoulder. It’s like a kind of infidelity – that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it.” Politics.

He also hinted that the atmosphere in the court had deteriorated since he was confirmed in 1991, and suggested that a liberal justice clerk could be behind the leak.

Thomas said, ‘This is not the court of that time. I was with (famous liberal justice) Ruth Ginsburg for almost 30 years and she was actually an easy colleague to deal with… We may have been a dysfunctional family, but we were a family.”

“For example, anyone who would have an attitude towards document leaks, that’s your general attitude, that’s your future in the bank.”