Clarence Thomas cancels himself: Conservative Supreme Court justice quits GW law school

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has quit his job as a law professor at George Washington University as controversy over the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continues.

Thomas has been a teacher at the school since 2011, but has now been removed from the website as a faculty. His decision not to return to education comes in the wake of protests against conservative Supreme Court justices after the quashing of Roe v Wade in June 2022.

The school was hit by a petition calling for Thomas’s removal, with more than 11,000 signatories. But George Washington University only has 1,600 students, and the bosses there defended Thomas, claiming he was entitled to his opinion.

It remains unclear why he has chosen to resign from his position – and whether he plans to return at a later date.

Thomas, a candidate of President George HW Bush, was one of the conservative judges who voted to nullify the right of access to abortion.

In addition, Thomas has written his opinion that SCOTUS should review other issues, such as same-sex marriage and a guaranteed right to contraception.

Following these controversies, a Change.org petition seeking Thomas relieved of his role at George Washington Law School collected over 11,000 signatures.

The petition accused Thomas and his wife Ginny of “actively making the lives of thousands of students on our campus unsafe.” It says that the overthrow of Roe v Wade “deprived people with wombs of the right to physical autonomy.”

The petition blurb closes with the words, “Kick Clarence Thomas out of Foggy Bottom.”

Thomas, has been teaching private school since 2011. He would lead the seminar with Judge Gregory Maggs of the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces. Maggs once served as a clerk on Thomas’s Supreme Court.

Maggs told the George Washington University newspaper, the battle axe, Tuesday that the 74-year-old judge would not be teaching at the school this semester.

He said, “Unfortunately, I am writing with sad news: Judge Thomas has informed me that he will not be available to teach the seminar this fall. I know this is disappointing. I’m very sorry.’

The military judge will continue to teach the class solo.

Speak with the Washington Post, one of the organizers of the petition, John Kay of South Orange, New Jersey, said, “This is a huge victory.”

He added: “We will continue to work to make sure he doesn’t come back in the spring semester.”

While GWU professor Jonathan Turley told the Post that Thomas’ decision not to teach this semester was “deeply disturbing” and illustrative of a “cancellation campaign” at the school.

In June, GWU helped in a statement that they would keep Thomas as a teacher despite the outcry over Roe v Wade, reported Politics at the time. The statement read: ‘Debate is an essential part of our university’s academic and educational mission.’

The school did not say that Thomas’s opinion does not correspond to the opinion of the GWU board or the student organization.

By comparison, recently retired liberal judge Stephen Breyer returned to teach at Harvard University without protests or online petitions calling for his removal.

On Sunday, vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, Deputy Liz Cheney, confirmed that the panel was “fully prepared to consider a subpoena” for Ginny Thomas.

She said: ‘The committee is in talks with its counsel. We certainly hope she will voluntarily agree, but the committee is fully prepared to consider a subpoena if she doesn’t. I hope it doesn’t come to that. I hope she comes in voluntarily.’

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives to watch Amy Coney Barrett take the constitutional oath on the southern lawn of the White House on Monday (left). She is in the middle of the picture in 2017

Judge Thomas’ wife is charged with communicating with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on the day of the January 6 riots.

The prospect of Roe v Wade’s destruction became widely known in May when Judge Samuel Alito’s opinion was leaked expressing his desire to overturn the ruling.

In the wake of the leak, Thomas told the Old Parkland Conference, a gathering of black conservatives, in Dallas: “I wonder how long we’ll have these institutions at the rate we’re undermining them, and then I wonder when they will “We have lost or destabilized what we will have as a country and I don’t think the prospects are good if we keep losing them.”

He continued: ‘If you lose that trust, especially in the institution where I am, it fundamentally changes the institution. You start looking over your shoulder. It’s like a kind of infidelity – that you can explain it, but you can’t undo it.” Politics.

He also hinted that the atmosphere in the court had deteriorated since he was confirmed in 1991, and suggested that a liberal justice clerk could be behind the leak.

Thomas said, ‘This is not the court of that time. I was with (famous liberal justice) Ruth Ginsburg for almost 30 years and she was actually an easy colleague to deal with… We may have been a dysfunctional family, but we were a family.”

“For example, anyone who would have an attitude towards document leaks, that’s your general attitude, that’s your future in the bank.”