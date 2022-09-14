Clare Balding recalls the moment she almost hit the Queen with a sausage

<!–

Clare Balding admits she was short on breakfast after she suffered a nightmare blunder during one of her many encounters with Her Majesty The Queen.

The presenter has a longstanding relationship with the Royal Family through her grandfather, Peter Hastings-Bass, and uncle, the 17th Earl of Huntingdon, with both being trainers for the Queen’s horse troupe.

Her connection to the British monarchy has led to numerous encounters with Her Majesty – who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96 – but such an engagement stands out for all the wrong reasons.

Appearing on Wednesday’s This Morning, 51-year-old Balding recalled the moment when her unconventional attempt to cut a sausage in front of the monarch nearly ended in disaster.

She said, ‘I tried to cut my sausage long and it’s very slippery when you hold it like that. And it could shoot and it did. It shot toward the queen. She raised an eyebrow.’

When he appeared on the show reflecting on Her Majesty’s passing and the bleak procession from her coffin to Westminster, Balding admitted that the Queen soon cleared up the gaffe – much to her relief.

“But as we’ve discussed, and as you know by now, if things go wrong that made her amused because everyone is trying so hard to make things go right, you’re very likely to make a mistake.

“As a queen, it helps that she has a sense of humor.”

The incident, which took place during Balding’s teenage years, was one of several encounters with the Queen, who often visited her childhood home.

Reflecting on their connection in 2017, she said: “My dad trained for The Queen, so when she was growing up, she came to see the horses… about once a year and sometimes he forgot to tell us The Queen was coming.

“So you’d have that situation where you came back to the house, the queen was there for breakfast, that was really strange.

“She loved coming to the stables because it was the only place where it didn’t smell like fresh paint, it smelled like horses, life goes on.”