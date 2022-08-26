Clairvoyant Danya Gamliel claims to have used a powerful love spell to find her husband

When Danya Gamliel, 34, was ready to find a life partner, she grabbed her grandmother’s book of “spells” before trying a new moon “love ritual.”

After three months of completing the ritual, she met her husband – a six-foot carpet seller named Kfir.

Speaking to FEMAIL, the fourth-generation clairvoyant known for “helping people attract wealth,” she initially said Kfir was “too good to be true.”

“We met through mutual friends at a house party and talked all night,” she said.

Danya Gamliel, 34, says she found her husband Kfir using a powerful love ritual

“Logically, I thought he was too good to be true and not someone to be in a relationship with,” she said.

‘He’s six feet, charming, incredibly handsome and a great conversationalist. But then something happened, when I went to hug him goodbye, I felt like I had hugged my husband. Someone I had held for many lifetimes.’

They’ve been together for six years now, are married and share a son, something Danya thinks owes to the powerful ritual.

“I maintain it monthly to keep the energy light, fresh and harmonious in our marriage,” she said.

She also offers the ritual to her followers and truly believes that it helps to open people’s eyes to love.

“The purpose is for the companion who is best for our souls to show up. This ritual cannot be done on a specific person, but if two people are in a relationship, it can work to improve the existing bond,” she said.

Her grandmother used the ritual to help friends find love, and many in the family have used it ever since.

“My great-aunt used this ritual to meet her husband. My mom met Dad when she was very young, but she used this in the 53-year marriage,” she said.

The former high-flying investment banker now works full-time as a psychic—using the age-old rituals from the same book—including one that promises to help the recipient attract wealth.

About the love ritual and how to do it at home: 1. In the afternoon, handwrite your data on a piece of paper. 2. After writing down your details, say the following love song three times. I, (your name), live a life of harmonious love and companionship. My heart is full and their hand is held in a loving embrace during this journey. Protect me and make sure that I have a long-lasting love and that my home is happy and full of devotion. Protect me and mine with love and light. 3. Burn that paper with your data and sprinkle the ashes with honey (an ancient substance that represents sweetness, abundance and longevity). 4. Cover this with red rose petals (a symbol often associated with love, romance and sensuality). 5. The next day, before sunset, take the ashes (dipped in rose petals and honey) and I scatter it in the ocean. The ocean represents clarity, purity, depth and the feminine. This ritual brings love into your life or elevates love into your life. Please note: free will is very important to me and non-negotiable; therefore I will not support or advocate for a specific person to fall in love with you, but you can ask for love to enter your life or increase your existing love. Source: danya

Danya uses both rituals every month, for herself and her family, and believes in the power of the collective – which is one of the reasons she occasionally offers it to the masses.

“My husband was a skeptic, but since I do the ritual monthly to keep the energy ‘light and harmonious’ in our marriage, he likes the intention,” she said.

Danya repeats the ritual every month to maintain their amazing relationship

The first step of the ritual as Danya performs it is to put your name on a piece of paper before burning it and covering the ashes with rose petals and honey

The next day she scatters the petals in the ocean – this is done on the new moon

She plans to perform the ritual for her followers during this weekend’s new moon, to help harness the energy around unity she has been feeling.

“This will be the last for a while, then I’ll focus on abundance,” she said.

The main thing she likes to remind her clients about is that the spell cannot be used to force a particular person to fall in love with you.

The energy is ‘most powerful’ a month after the ritual, but according to Danya it works for three months.

“My favorite was the lady whose current partner fell on her in a bar a week after completing the ritual,” she said.

The 34-year-old, pictured with her husband Kfir and their son, has been working full-time as a psychic for two years

The former high-flying investment banker has revealed how she left her lucrative day job to return to her “witch” roots, claiming to help clients get rich by performing a “ritual” when the new moon comes.

danya found the instructions for the money-making ceremony hidden in the pages of her grandmother’s spellbook during a desperate search for something that would help her land her dream job.

The unusual ritual involves placing the seeds of three pomegranates in a bowl, lighting white and green candles for “protection and abundance,” and repeating a chant aloud.

“I find that the energy of this ritual is strongest for the first few days and quite potent for two weeks before getting weaker,” she claimed.

“Usually people will notice a windfall within a day or two of the ceremony. Some people have messaged me to say they’ve got new job openings or a huge lump sum has been deposited into their account.”

Danya’s grandmother gave her the ritual book along with a pack of cards that she uses for divination (right)

In the chant ‘Danya asks for abundance and asks for it to be delivered without harm’.

“It’s very important to ask for abundance without harm, we don’t want to hurt anyone,” she said.

“Often it’s a note from the bank that you paid too much for something or a bump in your salary,” she says.

She claims the harmful aspect of the chant would help stop any unwanted source of extra money, such as the death of a family member.

“When I first started finding bits and pieces I wondered if it was just coincidence, but after doing this in front of hundreds of people and seeing their results, it’s easy to see power at work,” said they.

Danya said she never paid attention to her grandmother’s spellbook or her strong psychic abilities until she was desperate for work when she finished college.

It wasn’t long before Danya, using what she calls “white magic,” had worked his way up the ladder and was “proud of her salary.”

“I managed the assets of some of Australia’s wealthiest families,” she said.

Danya pictured here with on her marriage to Kfir

On the ritual of financial abundance and how to do it at home: This is a ritual for financial abundance Relevant for an increase in salary, sale or acquisition of an asset, additional funds to get through from diverse sources and business growth. Ritual process: to be completed at new moon 1 – Take seeds from three pomegranates and put them in a bowl. Surround them with salt and white tealight candles for protection. 2 – Chant the following three times: ‘I (name) have abundance, wealth and financial success – this comes easily to me, financial freedom, independence and empowerment are within me and this is harmonious with all the other wishes and desires of my life. Protect me and make sure I have love, health and happiness in line with my financial abundance and financial ambitions. Protect me and mine with love and light’. (this can be changed if you are doing the chant for others). 3 – Take the pomegranate seeds and scatter them in a fertile park among the trees and plants. 4 – On the same day that you sow the seeds, return to conclude the ritual by repeating the above chant for each participant again. This ceremony is concluded with green and white tea candles. Green represents wealth and money, while white represents harmony and protection. 5 – The ritual works quickly and the most lucrative days are within a week of completion. Why pomegranate? They are an ancient fruit representing abundance in many cultures and often eaten by the very wealthy.

As a result, it came as a shock to many when she decided to quit her hard-earned, powerful job to follow in the footsteps of her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She now offers advice and rituals for love, money and fertility.

“Money is the most measurable — the one you can find real evidence for — it’s more tangible,” she said.

Danya plans to pass on her multi-generational skills if her children want to learn them.

Danya works with love, money and fertility – and reads her via email

She offers reading, but says rituals can be applied to more than one person, making them more time-saving.

“There is also more power in rituals for the collective,” she said.

Danya only offers the abundance ritual every few months, but has revealed how to do it at home.

She will do a ritual next month to help people find love and admits she tried a few times before meeting her husband Kfir.

The next new moon falls on July 28.