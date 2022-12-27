Claire Sweeney warns parents of the dangers of Roblox after online crooks target her son

Claire Sweeney has warned parents about the dangers of the online gaming site Roblox after her son was attacked by online thieves.

The 51-year-old actress took to Twitter on Monday to issue a stark warning about the risks of letting children play on the site.

Roblox is a gaming site where more than half of US players are under the age of 16.

The website allows users to create avatars out of Lego-like blocks and program their own games or play games created by other users.

However, there are concerns that children are not safe when playing the popular game and could fall prey to online predators.

Claire revealed that her son Jaxon was playing when she saw that they had sent her a message telling her to tell them her credit card numbers.

She tweeted: ‘Parents, does anyone’s kids play Roblox? Yesterday my son was playing, and I saw in the corner chat, someone was asking him to go to my bag, take out my credit card and read the numbers!!

@Roblox seems like a dangerous place for kids. Fortunately he told me!

She was inundated with messages from other parents who shared her concerns, including Jeremy Vine.

He wrote: ‘I did an article on @BBCRadio2! Horrible stories. A 13-year-old boy encouraged to run away from home to meet ‘a teenager’ who turned out to be a big man in the Czech Republic’.

Claire replied: ‘Your show was brilliant, @HayleyHassall read the article. I talked to my son about Roblox. So this happened yesterday.

‘They said they knew everything about him, his age, his name, etc. Then I asked him to go to my wallet, take out my credit card and send me the numbers. the username was “Unfortunate”.’

Claire’s warning comes after Kim Kardashian threatened to sue Roblox earlier this year after her 6-year-old son Saint saw an ad for her “unreleased” sex tape.

Kim was shocked when she saw Saint laughing at his iPad while playing Roblox. only to see a picture of her crying face on the screen with the caption ‘Kim’s New Sex Tape’.

“Even though it’s not okay, it’s not,” Kim sobbed. ‘On Roblox, Saint was on Roblox yesterday and this damn thing popped up and he started laughing and it was a picture of my crying face.

‘It was a game that someone made out of Roblox and it said Kim’s New Sex Tape when you clicked on it. Thank God he still can’t read.

‘And it’s as if this happened to me again on my corpse. I just want it to go away. This is not going to fuck me. It’s not, so I just want it to go away.

She added in a confessional: “If my son had been a little older and could have read, I would have been mortified… I almost died when Saint laughed about it.”

An excited Kim later told her lawyer to draft something to remove this immediately and she has, ‘all the time, all the money and all the resources to burn them all to the ground.’

Roblox said it removed the room and banned its creator, and no sex videos were ever made available.