Claire Sweeney, 51, cuts a stylish figure on the Football For Change Gala 2022 red carpet

Claire Sweeney looked sensational as she attended the Football For Change Gala 2022 in partnership with MailOnline at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The actress, 51, turned heads in a chic white jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her incredible figure.

The ensemble had a flowing train and was tied loosely to Claire’s slim waist, while the neutral color accentuated her sun-kissed skin.

Chic: Claire Sweeney, 51, looked sensational as she attended the Football For Change Gala 2022 on Thursday, in partnership with MailOnline at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester

Football legend Jamie Carragher leads the charity that aims to help underprivileged youth find work and improve their education.

Claire opted for a glamorous makeup palette and stuffed her things into a metal handbag.

Her blonde locks in a bob style the star, adorned with chandelier earrings and a cross pendant necklace.

Blast: The actress turned heads in a chic white jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her incredible figure

Football For Change has already raised £350,000 through a celebrity luncheon and then dinner last November at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool. Thursday’s black-tie gala aims to raise the bar even higher, raising a further £350,000 for charity.

Carragher has looted his contact book and assembled an all-star lineup to raise money for projects across the country.

Diehard Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher will headline the swanky bash and Melanie C and Emeli Sande will also provide entertainment, with the entire show being provided by Vernon Kay.

Smart Suits: Football legend Jamie Carragher (left) leads the charity that aims to help underprivileged youth find work and improve their education (pictured with the evening’s host, Vernon Kay)

FOOTBALL FOR CHANGE – WHAT IS IT ABOUT? Football for change was launched last year by Jamie Carragher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to help young people from socially and economically difficult backgrounds build a brighter future A major social mobility initiative, backed by football superstars including Gary Neville, Jude Bellingham, Steven Gerrard, Anthony Gordon, Lucas Moura, Peter Crouch and Alan Shearer. the campaign has also joined forces with Noel Gallagher ahead of a spectacular fundraising event next week in Manchester. Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Carragher, who co-chairs FFC, has been a driving force behind the charity crusade that aims to lift young people from disadvantaged backgrounds out of poverty with life-changing opportunities in education and employment. Sir Rod Stewart is patron of the initiative. Since its launch in November last year, Football For Change has raised £350,000 and the aim is to double that amount in next week’s star-studded fundraiser. Noel Gallagher headlines with his High Flying Birds and Melanie C and Emeli Sande also provide entertainment with individual sets. Vernon Kay will host, while exclusive money can’t-buy lots have been donated for a live auction by David Beckham, Formula 1, Robbie Williams, Calvin Harris and BT Sport. Football legends, business leaders and celebrities will be attending the event sponsored by Swinton Insurance.

It comes after Claire took to the All Stars Cabaret stage in sassy outfits after admitting she would have been “so self-conscious of her figure” had she appeared on the show when she was younger.

About embracing her sexuality in a range of revealing outfits on stage, the star said: “You get bolder the older you get and you care less.

‘I used to be so self-conscious about my figure, my body, comparing myself to all the beautiful young dancers.’

Glitzy: It comes after Claire took to the All Stars Cabaret stage in sassy outfits after admitting she “would have been so self-conscious about her figure” had she appeared on the show when she was younger (pictured April 2022)

The mother-of-one concluded, ‘Now I’m going, ‘There’s only one of me, who cares?’

The former Brookside actress said she is “absolutely loving” to star in the raunchy burlesque show and has learned to “care less” about what others think.

Speaking to MailOnline at the TRIC Awards in June, she stated that now is the perfect time to take the plunge as she would have compared herself to all the beautiful dancers in previous years.

She said, ‘I absolutely love it, it’s a fantastic show, it’s the perfect night out, you have dinner, you sit and watch the show.

“It’s just the most phenomenal talent, I’m very proud to be a part of it. I’m in my element, completely in my element.’