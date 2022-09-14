Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley lark about in glamorous gowns at the Women Talking premiere

Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley were in naughty moods as they attended the premiere of Women Talking at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at the Princess of Wales Theater in Canada on Tuesday.

The pair were seen walking the red carpet rocking their glamorous attire.

British actress Claire, 38, showed off her chic sense of style in a black off-the-shoulder dress with a white pattern print as she stood next to Irish star Jessie, 32, who smiled doubly while wearing a baby blue tiered dress.

Claire was seen smiling as she reached out to pat Jessie on the back, with singer Jessie clearly unable to contain her laughter.

Spectators were seen smiling as the shenanigans played out in front of them during the glitzy event.

Claire plays the character of Salome Friesen in the film, while Jessie plays Mariche Loewen.

Written and directed by Sarah Polley, the drama is based on Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name.

Women Talking tells the story of an isolated religious community in which the women struggle to reconcile their reality with their faith.

It had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month and will be released in the US in December.

Claire and Jessie posed on the red carpet next to writer Sarah wearing a black suit with a matching tie and white shirt.

The trio stood next to American actress Rooney Mara, 37, who wore a black dress with a plunging neckline.

Rooney plays the character of Ona Friesen in the film. It is slated for a UK release on February 10 next year.