Claims AI can boost workplace diversity are ‘spurious and dangerous’

In recent years, AI tools have emerged that are being marketed as a response to the lack of diversity in the workforce, from using chatbots and resume scrapers to line up potential candidates, to video analytics software interview.

Those behind the technology claim it negates human biases about gender and ethnicity during recruitment, instead using algorithms that read vocabulary, speech patterns and even facial micro-expressions to rate huge pools of applicants for the right personality type and “cultural fit”.

However, in a new report published in Philosophy and technologyResearchers at Cambridge’s Center for Gender Studies argue that these claims make some use of AI in hiring little better than an “automated pseudoscience” reminiscent of physiognomy or phrenology: the discredited beliefs that personality can be inferred from facial features and skull shape. .

They say it is a dangerous example of ‘technosolutionism’: turning to technology to provide quick solutions to deep-seated discrimination issues that require investment and changes in corporate culture.

In fact, the researchers teamed up with a team of Cambridge computer science students to debunk these new recruiting techniques by building an AI tool modeled after the technology, available at: https://personal-ambiguator-frontend.vercel.app/

The ‘Personality Machine’ shows how random changes in facial expression, clothing, lighting and background can give radically different measures of personality – making the difference between rejection and advancement for a generation of job seekers vying for graduate positions.

The Cambridge team says using AI to shrink candidate pools could ultimately increase workforce uniformity rather than diversity, as the technology is calibrated to search for the employer’s fantasy “ideal candidate”.

This could see those with the right training and background “winning the algorithms” by replicating behaviors the AI ​​is programmed to identify, and bringing those attitudes to the workplace, the researchers say.

Additionally, as algorithms are honed using past data, they argue that candidates considered to be the best fit are likely to become the ones most similar to the current workforce.

“We are concerned that some vendors are wrapping ‘snake oil’ products in shiny packaging and selling them to unsuspecting customers,” said study co-author Dr. Eleanor Drage.

“By claiming that racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination can be removed from the hiring process with the help of artificial intelligence, these companies are reducing race and gender to insignificant data points, rather than power systems that determine how we move through the world.”

The researchers point out that these AI recruiting tools are often proprietary — or “black box” — so how they work is a mystery.

“While companies may not act in bad faith, there is little responsibility for how these products are built or tested,” said Drage. “As such, this technology, and the way it’s marketed, could end up as dangerous sources of misinformation about how to ‘bias’ recruitment and make it fairer.”

Despite some reservations — the EU’s proposed AI law, for example, classifies AI-powered recruiting software as “high-risk,” researchers say tools from companies like Retorio and HIreVue are deployed with little regulation, pointing to surveys examining the use of AI. suggesting when hiring is snowballing.

A 2020 survey of 500 organizations across industries in five countries found that 24% of companies have implemented AI for recruiting purposes and 56% of hiring managers plan to use it in the coming year.

Another poll of 334 human resources leaders conducted in April 2020, when the pandemic broke out, found that 86% of organizations were incorporating new virtual technology into recruiting practices.

“This trend was already present when the pandemic began, and the accelerated shift to online working caused by COVID-19 is likely to lead to greater deployment of AI tools by HR departments in the future,” said co-author Dr. Kerry Mackereth, who’s presenting the? Good Robot Podcast with Drage, in which the duo explore the ethics of technology.

COVID-19 isn’t the only factor, according to HR staff the researchers interviewed. “Volume recruiting is becoming increasingly unsustainable for HR teams desperate for software to cut costs and the number of applicants who need personalized attention,” said Mackereth.

Drage and Mackereth say many companies are now using AI to analyze candidate videos, interpret personality by assessing parts of a face — similar to lie-detection AI — and score for the “big five” personality traits: extroversion, friendliness, openness , conscientiousness, and neuroticism.

The students behind the ‘Personality Machine’, which uses a similar technique to expose its shortcomings, say that while their tool may not help users beat the algorithm, it will give job seekers an idea of ​​the kind of AI research they want. possibly undergo – perhaps even without their knowledge.

“All too often the hiring process is skewed and confusing,” said Euan Ong, one of the student developers. “We want to give people a visceral demonstration of the kind of judgments that are now automatically made about them.

“These tools are trained to predict personality based on common patterns in images of people who have seen them before, and often find false correlations between personality and seemingly unrelated features of the image, such as brightness. We created a toy version of the kind of models that we think are used in practice, to experiment with ourselves,” Ong said.

More information:

Does AI Undo the Recruitment Bias? Race, gender and AI’s ‘eradication of differences’, Philosophy & Technology (2022). Does AI Undo the Recruitment Bias? Race, gender and AI’s ‘eradication of differences’,(2022). DOI: 10.1007/s13347-022-00543-1

