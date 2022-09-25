Civilian reservists forced to join Putin’s war machine are handed worn out weapons

<!–

Civilian reservists forced to join Vladimir Putin’s war machine are getting rusty, worn-out old Kalashnikovs as weapons, a new video shows.

The recruits expressed their dismay in a volley of insults after a tank crew was supplied with long-discarded weapons from a military store in the Primonsky region of Russia’s far east.

‘It’s the tank guys who got this c*** [rusty Kalashnikovs],’ says a voice as the men get their war gear.

“They said, ‘You have tanks, so don’t give a damn about the Kalashnikovs.'”

One man said of the worn and rusty guns, “These are the machine guns we get.

“Damn it, I’m fucking….I won’t comment on anything…. I am shocked.’

They were told that since they were part of a tank crew, the rusty guns would be good enough.

Online sleuths identified the weapon as an AKM, a gas-powered assault rifle introduced by the Soviets in 1959 as a replacement for the AK-47.

The AKM is lighter and cheaper to produce than the AK-47. It was officially replaced in the Soviet Union’s frontline service in the late 1970s.

“There are World War II reenactors who have better equipment,” said Twitter user Magnus Canis.

“Are these the ‘real troops’ that Russia has been holding back?” asked another user.

“Tsar Nicholas is proud of his army,” joked a third.

A separate video near the Ukrainian border shows ‘obsolete’ military trucks being transported for use by the newly mobilized Russian reservists.

The recent videos underscore the increased problems with Russian equipment, suggesting the military is rummaging through old Soviet equipment to use in its war against Ukraine.