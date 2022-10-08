Civic milestone: Senators staffers recall a wild opening night 30 years later

Saturday, October 8, marks the 30th anniversary of the first game played by the modern day Ottawa Senators.

Those of us who were there, and thousands who weren’t, but say they were, have told a lot of the yarn over and over again – that about the plucky expansion team that saw the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 in the Ottawa franchise opener. defeated.

Neil Brady scored the first goal for the Senators and a packed house of 10,500 people in the old Civic Center went crazy. Yes, the formidable Senators won on October 8, then won a 21-game streak without a win en route to a 10-70-4 record, including a lone road win against Glenn Healy and the New York Islanders on April 10.

Senators captain Laurie Boschman, who scored a hat-trick in that lone road win, couldn’t express his joy on the ice at the moment until this popped into his head: “We’re going to Disney World! we’re going to Disney World!” he shouted to his Ottawa teammates. What a joy from so few victories.

Every now and then a story pops up about opening night that is rarely told. That was the case this week when I spoke with former Senators President Cyril Leeder, the man who co-founded the franchise with original owner Bruce Firestone and early general manager Randy Sexton.

At first, Demers was probably as impressed as anyone by Orser’s backflip, as the Canadian speed skater was one of the first to perform the feat. This followed the morning skates on race day, when Orser practiced his routine and a member of the Canadiens staff called Demers and said, “You have to see this.”

Of course, to launch the backflip, Orser dug his skate picks deep into the ice, which broke it, and Demers let the senators know — hey, if Orser does that before our game, we want a flood. To fix the ice. Certainly a reasonable request.

Dave Dakers, a Senatorial staffer, was the liaison between the team and the city of Ottawa, as the Civic Center was owned by the city. Dakers had to coordinate the pre-game schedule with everyone involved, including CBC, who broadcast the game and had a long Senatorial feature ready to air, leading up to Orser’s skate with a group of amateur skaters. The game was planned to follow that skate.

Dakers called the network to say they needed an extra 15 minutes to flood the ice after Orser and were immediately turned away. “We’re not doing 15 minutes of dead air from the Civic Center. Skip the flood or we’ll cancel the pre-game show altogether,” a producer told Dakers.

So Dakers called Sexton, the GM, who was head over heels with last-minute details ahead of game one. He explained the dilemma. If we skip the flood, Demers threatens not to put the team on the ice. If we flood, we could lose the pre-game show.

Sexton said, “Dave, I’ve got a thousand things to do. What I really want is to see the backflip. AND the pre-game show. Figure it out.’

And so Dakers became a double agent. He told the Habs that Orser would skip the backflip, and told the network, no flooding. Of course Orser did the backflip, there was no flooding, but the game went on. Everyone involved had bigger fish to fry at the time.

“The Canadiens weren’t happy about it,” Leeder says, “but they won the Stanley Cup that year (1993), so I think they were okay.”

Correct. The last Canada-based team to win a cup started the season with a loss to one of the worst filled expansion teams in league history. If the Habs needed an early wake-up call, they got it on October 8 in Ottawa.

Got real when the first goal was scored

It’s easy to forget that the first game in October 1992 was the culmination of a long, lengthy process. That famous pickup hockey meeting at the old Lions Arena in Ottawa, where Firestone suggested the idea of ​​an NHL team to Leeder and Sexton, had happened in 1987. By the time all the approvals were done and Ottawa was preparing for the inaugural competition, about five years had passed.

“It was a big build-up and a lot of effort,” says Leeder. “As with anything else, the more effort you put into it, the more you appreciate it. You enjoy it when it actually happens. So it was definitely a pretty exciting day.”

Last minute logistics were intense. Everyone wanted to be a part of history, wanted tickets to that game, and so the pressure on the Senators’ management was great just because of the ticket demand. It didn’t help that the Civic Center was about half the size of most NHL rinks.

Frank Finnigan, who was a member of the early senators, would retire his number 8 on opening night. Unfortunately, Finnigan died less than a year before the first game, so his son Frank Jr. was there to observe the honor in his father’s place.

Alanis Morissette, then 18, sang the national anthem.

“We thought we were doing her a big favor by letting her sing the national anthem,” says Leeder. “It turned out she was doing us a favor.”

Three years later, Ottawa-born Morrissette was released Serrated Small Pill and became a pop star.

The game itself was as much an event as a hockey game. People were giddy to think that the NHL had returned to Ottawa after a 58-year hiatus. The anticipation was palpable. After a scoreless first period, Brady broke the deadlock with a goal just 26 seconds into period two, on a power play.

“For me, the game only came about when we scored a goal,” Leeder recalls. “There was a build-up for us to score a goal, and the place went crazy.”

Later on, many people told Leeder that they arrived at the game as longtime Habs fans and left as fans of this new upstart team from Ottawa.

Buzz from fans helped players: Boschman

Boschman, captain of the 1992-93 senators, believes the community buzz helped the players to that unlikely victory.

“I think it was just the excitement of opening the season with a new team, an expansion team,” Boschman says. “And I think what happened, as the year went on, some teams would take us for granted, right? And so we competed against each other for two periods, and then all of a sudden they would step it up in the third period and score two or three goals.

“But we felt a tremendous amount of support in Ottawa. While we weren’t that great, the people in the community were just happy to have an NHL team. And now an entire generation has grown up with the team. My boys, who grew up here, are in their thirties and big fans of the Ottawa Senators.”

Rome built in a day?

That the senators defied the odds surprised everyone, including the headlines. Then-sports editor Graham Parley had formatted his pages with a headline that read, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” It was the perfect head, a clue to the patience it would take to track an expansion squad, and also touched on the Senators’ Roman Centurion theme. There was only one problem. By the third period, it became increasingly apparent that Ottawa was about to stun the Canadiens with an upset win.

Without missing a beat, Parley adjusted his head and read, “Maybe Rome was built in a day.”

In retrospect, maybe not a single day exactly. In 30 years, the Senators have been to one Stanley Cup final and three conference finals and continue to pursue the elusive Cup. On the eve of their 30th anniversary season, the Senators are gearing up for another run as a team to be reckoned with.