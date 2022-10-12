City unveils plan for major makeover of Boston Common

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Common, America’s oldest public park, is getting a multimillion-dollar makeover with an expanded visitor center, more restrooms, additional sports facilities and even a sit-down restaurant in famed Frog Pond, city officials announced Wednesday. .

The goal is to make the 20-hectare green space in the heart of the city more welcoming, convenient, fun and accessible for both city dwellers and tourists.

“The beautiful tree-lined pathways and open spaces of Boston Common have hosted so many moments in history, from shaping our collective conscience to celebrating our communities,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “We are excited to share a plan that honors the history of the Common, reflects the community’s vision and creates a space that will be more accessible, resilient and inclusive for generations to come.”

Founded in 1634, The Common attracts millions of people every year. It has been used as a site for public executions, as a pasture and military training ground, according to the nonprofit group Friends of the Public Garden, which helped develop the Boston Common Master Plan.

More recently, it has played host to civil rights marches, Vietnam War protests and a 1979 Catholic Mass celebrated by Pope John Paul II attended by an estimated 400,000 people during a soaking rainstorm. It was also the site of huge protests in 2020 against police brutality.

The multi-year plan also includes tripling the size of a children’s playground, dog park and adding wheelchair ramps to the Robert Gould Shaw and 54th Regiment Memorial, and the Parkman Bandstand.

“With this Boston Common Master Plan, America’s first public park will have a unified vision to evolve and adapt to the needs of Boston residents and visitors to our city, as well as the park itself,” said Liz Vizza, president from the Friends of the Public Garden.

The planned changes are the result of years of public input and will be funded in part with $28 million from the sale of a city parking garage in 2019. The city has opened a 45-day public comment period for residents to share their priorities for the makeover plan. .

