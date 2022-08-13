City officials recommend farmers remove Hollywood-style hay bale sign in case drivers are distracted by it

<!–

A farmer was ordered to remove a Hollywood-style sign painted on hay bales at his campground by playful council officials who think it might distract drivers.

Funny Mark Rutherford, 47, painted 13 bales of silage to spell ‘Camp Llandudno’ – the name of his new pop-up campsite on his farm.

But he was ordered by planning officials to remove the huge white lettering on the sloping slope because it “could pose a threat to highways.”

It comes after Mark launched the temporary new venture on his farm in the seaside town of Llandudno, North Wales.

He insists there is public support for the sign and hoped “common sense will prevail” but had to admit because he had “hands full here without a fight”.

On Facebook, Mr Rutherford said: ‘It’s a sad day, the sign is down.

“It’s a visual mess, they say (Conwy County Borough Council), but tents scattered across the fields for the month are okay!?”

He continued: ‘CCBC this sign was not a rural visual blot advertising pink refrigerators! It was tasteful, short-term advertising for an event on the ground it was on.

‘It benefited the local economy and made your residents SMILE! It’s okay to be a little flexible every now and then and use common sense!’

A North Wales farmer has been ordered to remove his Hollywood-style sign from his new campsite after the council received a complaint about the ‘unauthorized advertising’

Australian Mark Rutherford, 47, painted the 13 bales of silage to spell ‘Camp Llandudno’ but was told by an enforcer it could distract drivers

The sign has now been removed from the hay bales as Mr Rutherford said he had ‘hands full without needing another fight’

Residents and visitors posted about the temporary sign online, describing it as “great” and “fun.”

Mr Rutherford said: ‘There is a huge demand from the public to get up and enjoy this beautiful area in which we live.

‘We have over 200 people here on Friday and Saturday nights, many going to Llandudno and Conwy during the day to spend their tourist money.

Originally from Australia, Mark moved with his family to the area 15 years ago where he now tends a small herd of Hardy Welsh sheep.

He opened the 60-site campground with campfires and a pizza oven on August 2, but was ordered to remove the sign two days later.

He got a lot of support online when he posted an update of Camp Llandudno on Facebook.

‘How stupid,’ said a Conwy Council employee. ‘What harm does it do? It brings people in and they will visit local areas and spend on food and drink. At least they won’t pollute the countryside and start fires there.’

Camping Llandudno offers 60 pitches with campfires and a pizza oven and can accommodate over 200 people at weekends

The site was opened using permitted development rights that allow landowners to open temporary businesses for 28 days a year.

The Welsh government extended the scheme to 56 days last year to help businesses recover from Covid lockdowns.

It is now examining whether the extended timeframe should remain permanent to help Wales make the most of the staycation boom.

Mark added: ‘The enforcer told me it could distract motorists on Pentywyn Road. But that’s kind of the point of having a sign in the first place.

‘I was surprised because you see temporary road signs all the time.

“Sometimes you have to be a little flexible and show some common sense. I hope to have another conversation with the municipality and hopefully common sense will prevail.’

Conwy Council said it had received a complaint about the sign before warning of enforcement action if not removed.

A city spokesperson said: ‘We have received a complaint about this unauthorized advertising. We are disappointed that the owner did not take any advice from us and instead ran an ad without permission.

“Because the ad doesn’t have permission, we’ve informed the owner to remove the ad.

‘Unauthorized advertising can be detrimental to the character of the area and can also threaten highways. If an ad is not removed, we can take enforcement action.’