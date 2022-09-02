<!–

The city of Melbourne will push the federal government to move the Australia Day date after a clear majority of locals voted to change the date in a recent survey.

Nearly 60 percent of Melbourne’s 1,609 residents and businesses said they support celebrating Australia Day on a date other than January 26.

That was double the number of people who don’t want change.

Melbourne plans to push federal government to move Australia Day date after a clear majority of locals voted for the change

Melbourne’s mayor is the independent Sally Capp, a former Liberal, who has formally asked the council to review its approach to Australia Day in July.

Even more, 59.9 percent, said they believe Australia Day would be moved from January 26 within the next 10 years.

The five traditional owner organizations that make up the East Kulin Nation were also unanimous in favor of changing the date.

If the council approves the vote, it would commit to still issuing permits for Australia Day activities by the state government and other organizations.

It would also support activities that recognized the January 26 First Nations perspectives, and citizenship ceremonies would still be held.

But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected calls to change Australia Day to Sunrise, saying his focus was on recognizing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the constitution.

The city of Melbourne has just under 170,000 inhabitants and is politically strongly left-oriented (Pictured, protesters at an Invasion Day rally in Melbourne in 2021)

Let’s focus on recognizing that our nation’s birth certificate should proudly acknowledge that we didn’t begin in 1788, which commemorates January 26, it began at least 60,000 years ago with the oldest continuous civilization on Earth.

“That should be a source of pride.”

Other polls, especially national ones, were much less enthusiastic about the date change. An IPSOS poll in 2021 found that only 28 percent supported the change.

About 90 percent of respondents to the Melbourne City Council telephone survey, conducted by Redbridge from August 4-7, were residents over the age of 18.

The poll had an even gender distribution.

In the 2022 Federal Election Greens leader, Melbourne won in a cakewalk, with 49.6 percent of the vote.

Melbourne is not a Greens-dominated council, with only two being its 11 Greens councilors – Rohan Leppert (fourth from right) and Olivia Ball (far left)

Changing the date has been a policy of the Greens for many years, but fell off the party’s electoral policy platform with its First Nations focus instead on reaching a treaty.

In 2017, the city of Yarra voted to stop naming January 26 as Australia Day. It was stripped of the right to hold citizenship ceremonies by the then federal government.

Melbourne is not a Greens-dominated council, with only two as its 11 Greens councilors – Rohan Leppert and Olivia Ball.

She acknowledged that January 26 was a “division” date.

Melbourne councilors will discuss their options at a Future Melbourne Committee meeting on September 6.