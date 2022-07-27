‘City of Hope’ patient, 66, is cured of HIV after receiving dangerous stem cell treatment

A fourth person, named only as a City of Hope patient, has been cured of HIV using a very dangerous stem cell treatment reserved only for patients also battling leukemia.

The unnamed 66-year-old man was treated at the City of Hope National Medical Center in Duarte, California, which is what earned him his nickname. He received a blood stem cell transplant in early 2019 and has not shown any evidence of HIV replication in his body since. He has now been off HIV medication for 17 months.

The transplant is extremely dangerous and requires doctors to find a donor with a rare genetic mutation that makes them resistant to the virus. Therefore, it is only reserved for HIV patients who also suffer from late-stage cancer.

However, researchers still hope that this success could have a greater impact and help many other elderly HIV patients who are also suffering from blood cancers at the same time.

“When I was diagnosed with HIV in 1988, like many others, I thought it was a death sentence,” the man said in a statement from the hospital.

‘I never thought that I would live to see the day that I no longer have HIV. City of Hope made that possible, and for that I am immensely grateful.’

The hospital reports that the 66-year-old patient had been suffering from HIV since 1988 – more than 30 years ago.

He has taken antiretroviral therapy drugs to control the condition and prevent it from developing into AIDS.

His AIDS diagnosis was the longest of all others who were also cured of their illness by the successful transplant.

After receiving reduced-intensity chemotherapy treatments that would make the transplant more tolerable, the man received a blood stem cell transplant in early 2019.

The donor, who is also not named by name, is unrelated to the male but has a rare genetic mutation called homozygous CCR5 Delta 32.

People who have the mutation have a natural resistance to HIV because they have a CCR5 receptor on their immune cells that can block the pathways the virus needs to replicate.

These types of transplants can be fatal because there is a chance that the body’s immune system will reject the implanted cells and start attacking them.

City of Hope doctors found success, and within a few years, both the man’s cancer and HIV were gone.

“We were pleased to let him know that his HIV is in remission and that he no longer needs to take the antiretroviral therapy he had been on for over 30 years,” Dr. Jana Dickter, an associate professor at City of Hope in the Division of Infectious Diseases, said during a presentation of the case at the AIDS 2022 conference.

“He saw many of his friends die of AIDS in the early days of the disease and was so stigmatized when he was diagnosed with HIV in 1988. But now he can celebrate this medical milestone.”

Robert Stone, President and CEO of City of Hope, said: “We are proud to have played a role in helping the City of Hope patient achieve remission for both HIV and leukemia. It’s humbled to know that our pioneering science in bone marrow and stem cell transplants, along with our pursuit of the best precision cancer medicine, helped transform this patient’s life.

“The entire City of Hope team is honored to make a difference every day in the lives of people living with cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.”

The latest official data shows estimates that 1.2 million people in the US are living with HIV, and about one in eight do not know they are infected.

There were approximately 34,800 new infections in 2019. While the figure is high, it is still about 70 percent less than the peak of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s. The figure has also gradually declined over time.

Many take antiretroviral drugs that prevent the virus from developing into full-blown AIDS, but have to live with HIV for the rest of their lives.

While this treatment shows promise and can give hope to many of the people who suffer, its uses are relatively limited.

The danger of the procedure means that it is only ethical to perform it on people who are already likely to die anyway.

Still, experts are hopeful that the breakthroughs made in recent months will make it possible to get better treatments for the virus.

“The case of the City of Hope patient, if the right donor can be identified, could provide an opportunity for more elderly patients with HIV and blood cancer to undergo a stem cell transplant and go into remission for both diseases,” Dickter said. .

Other forms of treatment are also under development. A New York woman received a ‘haploidentical cord transplant’, which uses cord blood and bone marrow from the donor.

Her body responded well to the treatment, the doctors report, and she quickly saw positive results.

Despite the fact that HIV treatment was stopped more than a year ago, the virus has not reappeared in her. Repeated scans of her body show no HIV cells with the potential to replicate and her cells could not be infected in a lab setting.

Like the City of Hope patient, the procedure performed on her is risky and cannot be repeated in patients who are not already in a difficult situation.