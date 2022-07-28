City life or farm life? When elephants adapt to different human development

Elephants in a wildlife corridor in Africa. Credit: Dr. Tempe Adams, Elephants Without Borders



The movement of elephants through wildlife corridors is directly influenced by various forms of human pressure and development, according to new research from Elephants Without Borders (EWB) and Radboud University. Their study, published today in Boundaries in conservationis the first to look in depth at the impact of varying land use on elephants and their use of wildlife corridors.

From 2012 to 2019, the researchers tracked elephants’ movements through six wildlife corridors using motion-detected camera traps in two different human-dominated landscapes: the townships of Kasane, Botswana and Kazungula, Zambia; and the farming villages of Botswana’s Chobe Enclave, both located in the Chobe District.

The study shows that different types of land use appear to influence when elephants use game corridors every hour. Elephants in agricultural areas mainly moved through the corridors at night, when people are less active, compared to the urban corridors, where people and elephants actively overlap.

“This is the first study of its kind to take an in-depth look at comparing how different land uses affect elephant movements and their use of wildlife corridors,” said lead author Tempe Adams of EWB. Increasing human development and land use change limit wildlife access to resources. It also increases competition and conflict between animals and humans. This is one of the biggest conservation challenges facing the future of elephants in both Africa and Asia. Designating and maintaining nature corridors is a fundamental tool for nature management to enable both development and conservation.

“This was a great opportunity to link our research into human pressure on biodiversity at Radboud University with the conservation work of Elephants Without Borders,” said Marlee Stevens, assistant professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Radboud University and one of the researchers. newspaper authors. “Our results show that elephants change their behavior in human-modified landscapes, but their response varies according to human disturbance.”

The study emphasizes the need to consider the daily activity patterns of wildlife in and around cities, towns and agricultural areas for conservation planning and environmental management. “What’s really remarkable is that we found that elephants don’t perceive all human development in the same way, but they adapt their behavior to the variations and human pressures,” Adams says. “It also highlights the need for transparent documentation of human pressures within and around protected natural areas, which is critical to aid in species conservation.”

Conflicts between wildlife and humans could change due to climate change

More information:

Who adapts to whom? Differences in elephant-diel activity in wildlife corridors in different human-modified landscapes, Frontiers in conservation science (2022). Who adapts to whom? Differences in elephant-diel activity in wildlife corridors in different human-modified landscapes,(2022). DOI: 10.3389/fcosc.2022.872472

Provided by Radboud University Nijmegen





