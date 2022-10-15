City law firm helps clients battling poverty at cost of living clinic

Kalon Tsang, a retirement lawyer in the City of London, helped a mother of two complete a complicated disability benefits form while distracting her six-month-old toddler with toys.

The woman, who lives in Catford, south London and is on maternity leave due to her job as a carer, had come to seek help at St Luke’s Community Center in Islington, north London, where Tsang volunteers at a weekly crisis clinic for costs of livelihood.

The 37-year-old single parent had just paid thousands of pounds of debt and feared the coming winter, with supermarket inflation hitting an all-time high last month.

“It’s very worrying,” she said. “I have my landlady replace the refrigerator so that it consumes less power. I hardly turn anything on and I live in an old house that is cold. I try to use less gas, freeze food and then microwave it so I don’t use the oven.”

She is one of an increasing number of clients seen by the clinic, which opened in late March. The project is managed in two locations by the Westway Trust, a charitable trust, and is funded and staffed by volunteers from Hogan Lovells, a law firm in the city whose partners earn up to £1.8 million a year.

Despite the government’s bailout package to help households meet rising energy bills, Britain is in for a rough winter. About 73 percent of adults reported an increase in the cost of living between August and September, according to to the Bureau of National Statistics.

Poorer households spend an above-average share of their income on energy and food, making them more vulnerable to price increases.

The clinic, run by John Mahoney, a lawyer with the Westway Trust, helps people struggling to pay utility bills, fill out Social Security forms and apply for grants.

John Mahoney: ‘People who come here have a hard time and get into debt. They have no savings and often can no longer borrow’ © Charlie Bibby/FT

“It’s really about income maximization,” says Mahoney, who first assesses a person’s financial position on the phone before helping them in person. “People who come here have a hard time and get into debt. They have no savings and often can no longer borrow.”

More and more people started to get into debt, he said, “Normally they don’t care so much about calling it this time of year.”

City attorneys have long been doing pro-bono work. HerbertSmithFreehills, for example, has a weekly counseling clinic in Tower Hamlets, one of the capital’s poorest boroughs.

But such support has traditionally not focused on the cost of living, but more on helping people settle legal claims.

Mahoney often points customers to schemes designed to help people pay their utility bills. These include Thames WaterHelp, a social tariff from the UK’s largest water company that cuts costs in half for Londoners earning less than around £20,000 a year, excluding disability benefits.

Hardly anyone knows about the scheme, Mahoney said, because “you have to go through about six clicks on the website to get there,” but the clinic has helped about a fifth of its clients sign up.

In June, the clinic supported a 92-year-old who could not read or write and shared a council flat with his 62-year-old son. Although the son was fired early in the pandemic, he claimed no benefits, spending most of his savings and accumulating £1,000 in credit card debt.

Kalon Tsang helps a client fill out her government forms © Charlie Bibby/FT

Mahoney determined that the men had been wrongly advised by the employment office and were eligible for housing benefit and pension. He also found that the son had been wrongly told that he could not succeed his father in the lease of their flat.

Most of the 104 clients seen by the clinic between late March and late August said their purchasing power had been affected by the cost of living crisis and the pandemic, with two-thirds living with disabilities or long-term illness.

A quarter of the clients found assistance forms too difficult to complete themselves, almost half were illiterate or digitally illiterate.

Recommended

More than 70 Hogan Lovells employees have volunteered at the clinic.

Yasmin Waljee, partner, international pro bono, described it as “a critical time, when people need access to specialist advice more than ever”.

Tsang said it was “good to do something different from the day-to-day business” and that volunteering was “a way to help” as families’ budgets are under pressure.

On the day the Financial Times came by, Shah Warraich, a colleague of Tsang’s, had spent nearly two hours on the phone with the benefits agency helping a couple with two young children.

When he ended the call, Warraich said he had insured them an additional £31.20 a week, which they should have already received with universal credit.

“It only took three calls and two hours,” Mahoney said dryly. “It’s a very good result.”