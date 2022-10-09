City on a Hill pastor Guy Mason slams Dan Andrews after Essendon CEO Andrew Thorburn's resignation

City on a Hill founder and senior pastor Guy Mason has taken aim at Daniel Andrews after the Victorian premier criticized the church’s views as ‘bigotry’ and ‘hate’ in the wake of the Essendon saga.

Former NAB boss Andrew Thorburn was named the Essendon Bombers’ new chief executive on Monday before sensationally resigning less than 30 hours later amid furore over his concurrent role as City on a Hill chairman.

The church condemns homosexuality and has an article on its website from 2013 entitled ‘Surviving Same Sex Attraction as a Christian’, in which Mr Mason compares abortion to the Holocaust during a sermon the same year.

Critics argued Thorburn, who pledged to lead an ‘inclusive’ AFL club, was an inappropriate front man for the team as it tries to position itself as socially progressive.

City on a Hill church founder and pastor Guy Mason (pictured with his wife Vanessa) has taken aim at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews

Sir. Mason has since admitted he should have used different wording, but claimed the church is not homophobic, despite claiming marriage is between a man and a woman, while Mr Andrews called the church’s stance ‘absolutely appalling’ .

Now the embattled church leader has called Mr Andrews ‘unwise’ and claims Mr Thorburn was ‘cancelled’ because of his faith.

“It’s disappointing for a prime minister to label not just our church, but you know, the Church of England, Christian churches, to label so quickly, as opposed to taking the time to actually learn and listen,” he said. The Australian outside the church’s Sunday service in Melbourne.

‘I just think it’s unwise. I feel we need leaders who can’t inflame situations (but) get to know people and pursue real diversity, not use diversity as their catchphrase.’

Sir. Mason said the controversy surrounding Mr Thorburn had ‘raised some important questions for our culture’ and set a worrying precedent.

‘Questions of faith in the public square … this idea that you could be annulled (because of) your faith is a dangerous idea. I think we have seen the importance of learning to listen,’ he said.

Former NAB chief executive Andrew Thorburn stepped down as Bombers chief executive on Monday amid backlash over his role as chairman of the controversial City on a Hill church

In the wake of the row, Mr Andrews said the church’s views were ‘bigotry’ and ‘hatred’

Sir. Mason also said he believed many Essendon players were now questioning their place at the club in light of the scandal.

Opening the sermon on Sunday, Mr. Mason to the room by introducing himself as the ‘controversial pastor’ before moving into more serious reflection on the church’s beleaguered last week.

He revealed he had prayed with Mr Thorburn and was grateful for his ‘courage and conviction’, saying it was ‘sad to put someone in a position where they are asked to choose between their faith and their job’.

Sir. Mason also clarified the church’s position on homosexuality and abortion, saying it was not homophobic “despite the labeling of our prime minister” and that members “love all people” even though they believe “marriage is between a man and woman”.

Thorburn was not present at the service.

The move to bring in Mr Thorburn, who resigned from NAB in 2019 after scathing criticism during the banking royal commission, sparked public outcry online.

Port Phillips deputy mayor Tim Baxter was one of many Essendon fans who quit the club on Tuesday.

Bombers players seen at the AFL Elimination Final against the Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium in Launceston in August 2021

“I urge anyone who cares about queer rights to resign as well,” Baxter wrote on Twitter.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews previously called the church’s views ‘absolutely appalling’ but said he would continue to support Essendon and renew its membership.

“That kind of intolerance, that kind of hatred, bigotry. It’s just wrong, Andrews told reporters on Tuesday.

“I hope we (Essendon) can get ourselves on the back of the paper a bit more often than we are on the front.”

In an interview on SEN Breakfast on Tuesday, Mr Thorburn addressed his links to the church, saying he joined in 2014 and that some of the articles on the website predated his involvement.

“I’ve never heard these things expressed in my time, I’ve been on the board for two years,” he said.

‘I’m not a priest, my job in a management role is to make sure it runs well, I don’t always agree with what is said.

Mr Mason is seen praying with his hands in the air during a service for the City of Hill church

‘If we want a diverse society, it also means that there will be people with different attitudes.’

In the 2013 article, the church urged those with ‘same-sex attraction’ to refrain from intimacy as a ‘sin’ and to seek ‘support’.

‘If you struggle with same-sex attraction, it’s crucial to talk to a mature Christian you trust so you can receive the support and accountability you need long-term to survive these temptations,’ it reads .

‘Practicing homosexuality is a sin, but same-sex attraction is not a sin.’

Another sermon published in 2013 but still on the church’s website this week compared the ‘freedom’ of abortion to the Jewish Holocaust.

‘Today we look back (with) sadness and disgust at concentration camps, future generations will look back with sadness at the legal murder of hundreds of thousands of people every day through medicine.’

Mr. Thorburn was due to take over as chief executive in November after the role was vacated by Xavier Campbell, who resigned in August amid a period of off-field upheaval.

A chief executive to replace Thorburn has yet to be announced and Essendon president David Barham is set to monitor the results of external audits to overhaul the club.

According to Herald Sunpotential candidates include MCC chief executive Stuart Fox or Brisbane Lions chief executive Greg Swann.