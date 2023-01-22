The NSW government has actually assured a brand-new area of cycleway in the city will be developed by the end of the year, while another bike lane revealed practically 2 years earlier is still in the preparation stage.

Active Transportation Minister Rob Stokes has actually launched prepare for a stretch of cycleway on King Street in the CBD – called the missing out on link – which will extend 3 blocks in between Pitt and Clarence Streets.

Principle styles have actually now been launched for public assessment and building and construction is anticipated to be finished this year.

Another eastern residential areas bike lane prepared to run along the southern side of Oxford Street from Paddington gates at Centennial Park to Taylor Square is still in the preparation phases, with preparation work anticipated to be finished by the end of this year.