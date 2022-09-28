City banker couple ordered to pay ex-nanny £7,000 for ‘injury to feelings’

A City banker couple have been ordered to pay their former nanny £7,000 after they reported her to the police over fears she had falsified her CV.

Melanie and Stephen Griffiths have been found guilty of victimizing Ilkay Cetin after speaking to an officer about their concerns that she was not a ‘fit’ person to care for their two young children.

The pair – who worked at US investment giant JP Morgan as a private banker and managing director respectively – called after Ms Cetin, who is of Kurdish heritage, accused them of racism while working for them.

An employment tribunal heard that after Ms Cetin took legal action against the bankers – including claims she had been the victim of ’emotional torture’ and ‘slavery’ – Ms Griffiths launched her own investigation into the nanny.

As part of her inquiries, she collected references from her previous employers and called the police to check her DBS record retrospectively, the court was told.

This prompted her to tell officers that she ‘had reason to doubt whether Cetin had in fact been a fit person to look after her children,’ the panel heard.

Police then told Mrs Griffiths that “there was a question mark over (nanny) and had she contacted them before employing (her) to look after their children they would have advised against it,” the court was told.

Melanie (pictured) and Stephen Griffiths have been found guilty of victimizing Ilkay Cetin

Stephen Griffiths worked at the American investment giant JP Morgan as a managing director

When she discovered the couple had spoken to the police, Ms Cetin sued them for victimisation, claiming ‘the core of her personality and values’ had been attacked.

And she has now won compensation after the board upheld that part of her claim.

The central London hearing was told that Ms Cetin worked as a nanny for the couple looking after their two young children between December 2017 and May 2018.

Her contract ended on what appeared to be good terms with the couple recommending the nanny to friends, hiring her for another two days in May and inviting her to stay in touch with the children, the panel was told.

However, Ms Cetin ‘harbored concerns and resentment’ towards some of Griffiths’ ‘behaviour and speech towards her,’ the court heard.

The nanny filed her first claim not long after her employment ended, the panel was told.

Cetin made several allegations, including those of “unfair dismissal, unlawful deductions from wages, racism, discrimination, emotional torture and slavery,” the panel heard.

Mrs Griffiths responded to the matter by making inquiries of her own.

She believed she had discovered irregularities in the nanny’s CV and sought references from her previous employers and educational institutions, the panel heard.

She called police in August 2018 to tell them she ‘had reason to doubt whether Mrs Cetin had in fact been a fit person to look after her children,’ the panel heard.

An employment tribunal heard that after Ms Cetin took legal action against the bankers – including claims she had been the victim of ’emotional torture’ and ‘slavery’ – Ms Griffiths launched her own investigation into the nanny (file photo)

The court heard police told her there was a “question mark” over Ms Cetin, a “tip” the panel expressed “surprise and concern” at because it had been given in an informal manner.

Cetin found out about Ms Griffiths’ contact with the police in November 2019 and added it to her legal action because of the significant “harm to feelings” it had caused, the court heard.

The court was told that in January 2020 Mrs Cetin set up a website where she posted information about child abuse – unrelated to Griffiths’ – as well as her ongoing legal dispute with the couple.

The nanny told the court that the purpose of her website posting in relation to the couple was to protect herself from false allegations.

Ms Cetin ensured the full names of both Mr and Ms Griffiths were included, meaning anyone doing an internet search of those names would be immediately directed to her website, the panel heard.

Ms Griffiths found out about the website shortly after it was set up when she searched on her own name, the tribunal was told.

The couple became concerned that anyone searching for their name before employing one of them would be directed to the website and would see the postings about child abuse, the panel heard.

Mrs Griffiths believed the website constituted harassment and reported the matter to the police but was told it was a civil dispute, the court heard.

The panel found that in November 2020, Ms Cetin sent an email from an unknown address to Mr Griffiths’ employer containing links to the judgments on their legal dispute, which was “obviously designed to embarrass” him.

The hearing in central London was told Ms Cetin worked as a nanny for the couple looking after their two young children between December 2017 and May 2018 (stock image)

Police contacted Ms Cetin later that month to warn her that if the behavior continued, “it may require investigation and potentially arrest for the crime of harassment,” the court was told.

The nanny told the court that being reported to the police suggested that she ‘may not be a suitable person to look after children’ and said she felt that ‘the core of her personality and values’ had been the attack.

The court heard that Ms Cetin has since applied unsuccessfully for various jobs, including two with the police and one as an interpreter with the civil service.

The nanny’s claims against the couple of racial discrimination and harassment were dismissed. However, her claim of victimhood in relation to Ms Griffiths talking to the police about her was upheld.

Judge Oliver Segal concluded that “although the reporting of the nanny to the police was a ‘one-off event’, it caused considerable initial shock and disruption and a continuing sense of concern in relation to future employment prospects.”

The court awarded Mrs Cetin £7,000 in damages for emotional distress.

Since leaving JP Morgan, both Melanie and Stephen Griffiths work at private investment services firms Equiom and Sarnac Partners respectively.