Citizen Kaned! Top poll of greatest films: Female directors tops, beating Hitchcock’s Vertigo

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It’s the movie titan that has dominated the best movie lists for decades.

But it seems Citizen Kane has lost its power over modern audiences – and it takes a true movie buff to know why.

For a 1970s cult film, Belgian drama has been voted the greatest film of all time in a British Film Institute poll, beating Orson Welles’ classic for the first time.

Chantal Akerman’s 1975 film Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles is the first film by a female director to top the Sight and Sound survey.

Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles is the first film directed by a woman to top the Sight & Sound survey of the greatest films of all time, which is polled every decade

Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo had previously come first in the poll, which is held every ten years. But this year, the 1958 thriller was voted second, while Citizen Kane — which dominated the list for 40 years — came in third. No other film made by a woman has even reached the top ten in the poll’s 70-year history, with Akerman ranked 35th in 2012.

Jeanne Dielman tells the story of a Belgian widow who turns to prostitution to make ends meet.

The film follows her tight schedule over three days as she cooks, cleans and takes care of her son. But her routine begins to unravel when she kills one of her clients.

Citizen Kane dropped to third, while Hitchcock’s Vertigo was bumped from first place

Running for nearly three and a half hours, it is considered by many to be a great work of feminist cinema. Akerman, who is hailed as a pioneering avant-garde director, passed away in 2015 at the age of 65.

Lillian Crawford, a film critic and writer who contributed to the poll, said the film was the “essential text” in feminist cinema. She told the BBC: ‘Jeanne Dielman is not a movie that I’m going to say to someone in the cinema, ‘Oh, this is the first film you absolutely must see’. But academically and – encouraging more people to seek out women’s films – in terms of the history of feminist cinema, this is absolutely the essential text.’

Jason Wood, from the BFI, said: ‘Besides being a compelling list, one of the key elements is that it shakes a fist against the establishment. Canons need to be challenged and questioned and as part of the BFI’s remit to not only revisit film history but reframe it, it’s so satisfying to see a list that feels quite radical in its sense of diversity and inclusion.’