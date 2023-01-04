Cisco decides to cut dozens of jobs in the Bay Area as the number of layoffs increases

MILPITAS — Cisco Systems has outlined plans to cut more than 100 jobs in the Bay Area, according to an official filing the legendary tech titan provided to state labor officials.

The company’s job cuts are planned for the next few weeks or months, Cisco said in a WARN notice filed with the state’s Department of Employment Development.

“We regret to inform you that Cisco Systems will be laying off certain employees at its Milpitas facility at 560 McCarthy Blvd,” said the WARN statement to the EDD, the Mayor of Milpitas and the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

Cisco plans to cut 165 jobs at the Milpitas site, the tech company told the EDD.

Employees will have the option to choose a termination date of February 3, 2023 or March 13, 2023, Cisco said in the WARN notice.

Termination will be effective on those dates or on a date within a 13-day period immediately following those dates.

With the latest revelations of Cisco job cuts, technology and biotech companies have decided to cut at least 9,100 jobs in the Bay Area, involving an estimated 43 companies, as compiled from filings of terminations scheduled to close on or after October 1. 2022, according to this news organization’s review of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications.

Cisco’s filing revealed that the majority of the layoffs the company plans are for software engineers, technical engineers, hardware engineers, product managers, and supervisors, according to the news organization’s review of the Cisco WARN notification.

“This action is expected to be permanent in nature,” Cisco said in the filing with the EDD.