Cinema Day sees Spider-Man: No Way Home battle it out with Top Gun: Maverick for number one spot 

Cinema Day drove audiences to theaters across the country on Saturday as they could watch movies for as little as $3.

By Sunday, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick were toe-to-toe for the weekend’s number one spot, Deadline reported.

The latter film is already the top-grossing feature film of the year to date, surpassing $700 million for Labor Day.

Marvel’s Spider-Man re-release grossed $7.6 million in just four days after he returned to the big screen.

To do that, Sony declares it the weekend’s best grosser, though cash register analysts are torn between which of the two blockbusters reigns supreme.

The outlet also reported that movies in the top 10 saw “100% -257% Friday-to-Saturday peaks.”

Specifically for Top Gun, there was a 139% increase on Saturday, totaling $2.6 million. And for the entire weekend, Paramount totaled $7 million.

Reissue: Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya and was originally released in December 2021

Steve Buck, Chief Strategy Officer of EntTelligence, called the weekend an overall performance.

He said: ‘The success of National Film Day last weekend was measured in the number of visitors.

“It was about bringing back audiences that were still concerned about returning to the theater and about rewarding loyal moviegoers.

“Undoubtedly, this is the first time there has been a pressure to go to the cinema as opposed to seeing a particular movie. The industry has jointly succeeded in this.’

Milestone: Maverick is already the highest grossing feature film of the year to date, surpassing $700 million for Labor Day

It is a stark contrast to the previous weekend, the weekend with the lowest profit of the summer.

Other movies that flourished over the holiday weekend included DC League of Super-Pets, Bullet Train, and The Invitation.

Moviegoers were given only a few days to mark their calendars in preparation for the one-day affair, as the announcement for Cinema Day was made on Sunday, August 28.