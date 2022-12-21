Cindy Low’s family given $2.1million for Dreamworld Thunder River Rapids tragedy as son feels guilt

Heartbreaking details have emerged about the lingering emotional pain Cindy Low’s son experienced after watching his mother die in the horrific Dreamworld tragedy.

A recent court settlement heard in the Brisbane High Court revealed Kieran Low’s ‘intense battle’ with not being able to save his mother Cindy, 42, after the raft they were on on the Thunder River Rapids ride on Oct. 25 2016 turned.

Mrs Low was murdered along with Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett and his partner Roozi Araghi.

On December 14, Judge Susan Brown awarded the Low family a $2.15 million settlement as part of a “loss of dependency” damages award.

The settlement amount will be shared with Cindy’s husband Matthew Low receiving $984,442, Kieran $463,361 and daughter Isla receiving $702,195.

Justice Brown also ordered an additional $280,000 paid by Dreamworld operators Ardent Leisure Ltd for costs and expenses.

The Low family pictured from left to right: Isla, Cindy, Matthew and Kieran. Kieran has an ongoing ‘intense struggle’ to witness his mother’s death in 2016

Kieran Low managed to escape the accident with only minor scratches, but his mother did not survive

Mr Low, an IT manager, told the court that he also settled his claim against Ardent for his nerve shock injury ‘in a confidential settlement’ in September.

He said he planned to wait until his kids turned 18 before helping them with their own personal injury cases.

The court heard on December 14 the family’s ongoing painful struggle over Ms Low’s death, as well as details of the fateful moments leading up to the tragedy.

Cindy and Mathew Low were visiting the popular theme park with their children, Kieran and Isla, when Kieran asked if they wanted to take another ride on the Thunder River Rapids.

Mr. Low took the then six-year-old Isla on a motorcycle ride, while Mrs. Low accompanied Kieran, who was 10 years old at the time.

Mr Low said in his affidavit filed with the court that he and his daughter were waiting in the coffee shop when they were approached by a Dreamworld employee.

“A lady in a Dreamworld uniform approached us and asked me if I was Kieran’s father,” the affidavit read.

“The lady took me and Isla to the ride and I saw Kieran sitting outside the ride entrance with the staff looking very distressed.”

Kieran was extremely lucky to have escaped the disaster with only minor scratches.

Mr Low, in a court statement, outlined the emotional impact of the incident, saying the grief ‘never seems to go away’.

Mr Low outlined in a court statement that the emotional fallout from the Dreamworld tragedy was “serious” for his family and that the grief “never seems to go away” (Mr Low suggested he left court in 2020 )

“Due to the publicity of the event, I had to inform the whole family that Cindy and Kieran were involved in the incident and we lost Cindy. It was one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had to do,” he told the court.

Mr Low said Kieren was ‘extremely upset’ after the accident.

“Kieran was in extreme shock and was not sleeping,” he said.

“He had intense nightmares, over a period of six to 12 months, in which he relived the incident. He woke up screaming and ran around the house until I could calm him down and get him back to bed.”

In a 2020 court statement, Mr Low described that Kieran would not speak to anyone but him about what had happened.

“He struggles intensely with guilt for not being able to save her,” the statement said.

Mr Low’s 2020 statement also said Isla was “very upset” about not having her mother around to talk to.

The Low family had visited Dreamworld in Queensland on the fourth day of a road trip in 2016 (stock photo of the Thunder River Rapids ride)

Mr Low said events such as Christmas, Mother’s Day and birthdays were particularly difficult times for the family.

“Cindy loved planning the kids’ birthday parties and especially a one-of-a-kind birthday cake. She would spend months preparing the cake she thought the kids would love. We’d make it together,’ Mr Low said.

Mr Low claimed in his claim filed with the court in 2020 that Ardent caused his wife’s death by failing to turn off the ride before the rafts collided.

Ardent’s lawyers said in a court document that it “does not admit” the incident was caused by the switch not being turned off.

The Low family had taken a road trip to Queensland in October 2016 from their home in Gosford, NSW.

They had visited Dreamworld on the fourth day of the vacation.

The couple, who are both originally from New Zealand, met in Auckland in their early 20s working in the hospitality industry.

They moved to Sydney in 2001 and were married in 2004 in a Fiji ceremony.