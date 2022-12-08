Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber shares a passionate kiss with new girlfriend Lexi Wood in LA

<!–

Presley Gerber looked smitten on Wednesday while in Los Angeles’ Sherman Oaks with his new girlfriend Lexi Wood.

The 23-year-old model and son of Cindy Crawford was seen locking lips with Lexi before getting into his car.

He was spotted buying flowers at a vintage market before bringing her two bouquets when he picked her up.

Presley looked casual in a white long-sleeved top, black skinny jeans and high-top sneakers.

Meanwhile, Lexi kept a low profile in a black jacket, baggy pants and a pair of brown UGG boots.

She swept her brunette locks into a bun, while sporting a natural makeup look throughout the outing.

Lexi is from Toronto, but currently divides her time between New York City and Los Angeles.

Presley doesn’t seem to have announced their relationship to much fanfare, and neither seems to have mentioned the other on their main Instagram pages yet.

Rande Gerber’s son was last linked to his girlfriend Gaia, who described herself as a “blogger.”

They were spotted kissing in Malibu in mid-September, but the pair seem to have gone their separate ways since then.

Presley got some attention a few years ago when he got a face tattoo that read Misunderstood under his right eye in February 2020.

The model removed his Misunderstood tattoo last year.

This came in the midst of a defiant streak that began in 2019 with a DUI on January 1, pleading no offense to driving with 0.08% blood alcohol.

Presley defended himself against critics in March 2020, writing, “Lots of people can get facelifts, gender reassignments, lip injections, etc. now people like to hate me.. Hmm?”

The stay-at-home orders of the pandemic seemed to be beneficial to the young star, as Presley appeared to be doing better after spending time with family.

He currently lives in his parents’ Malibu boarding house and works in his 60-year-old father’s kitchen at the nearby Cuban restaurant Café Habana.