Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber seen on a date with a girl who resembles his sister Kaia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Presley Gerber was spotted in Malibu on Thursday on a date with a mysterious girl who looked a bit like his sister, supermodel Kaia Gerber.

This is a rare sighting of the 23-year-old male model who showed off his numerous tattoos while wearing his white baseball cap backwards.

The hermit is the only son of Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber and his supermodel wife Cindy Crawford.

Mystery girl: Presley Gerber was spotted on Thursday on a date with a mystery girl who looked a bit like his sister, supermodel Kaia Gerber in Malibu

Presley’s blond hair was covered with a backwards baseball cap as he shielded his eyes behind slightly tinted glasses.

The six-foot star wore a baby blue t-shirt and black camouflage pants with a pair of chains around his neck.

His girlfriend looked equally cool as she rocked a pair of high-waisted stonewashed jeans and a black tube top exposing her midriff.

She wore silver earrings, a brown shoulder bag and Nike sneakers.

Hardly seen: This is a rare sighting of the 23-year-old male model flashing his numerous tattoos while wearing his white baseball cap backwards

A certain resemblance: the mystery woman looks a bit like his cover girl sister Kaia

The couple looked very smitten as they talked and smiled as they walked to the car.

Presley got some attention a few years ago when he got a face tattoo that read Misunderstood under his right eye in February 2020.

The model removed his Misunderstood tattoo last year.

This came in the midst of a rebellious streak that started in 2019 with a DUI on January 1, which he made no objection to a felony of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08%.

His Parents: The Hermit is the only son of Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber and his supermodel wife Cindy Crawford; seen in their lake house this summer

Presley defended himself against critics in March 2020 by writing: ‘A lot of people can get a facelift, change gender, lip injections, etc. and it’s insulting to say something these days, but I get a small face tattoo and now people love it to hate me.. Hmm?’

The pandemic’s home orders seemed beneficial to the young star, as Presley seemed to be doing better after spending time with family.

He currently lives in his parents’ boarding house in Malibu and works in his 60-year-old father’s kitchen at the nearby Cuban restaurant Café Habana.

Last week, his model sister Kaia turned 21.

She spent her birthday weekend enjoying the Burning Man festival with her famous mother, where the duo posted photos of Nevada’s Black Rock desert to Instagram.