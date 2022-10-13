Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber has a passionate kiss with new girlfriend on a walk in Manhattan

Presley Gerber couldn’t contain his passion during a walk with his new girlfriend Lexi Wood in New York City on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old model and son of Cindy Crawford was seen with Lexi in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan just under a month after he was seen with his previous girlfriend Gaia.

Kaia Gerber’s brother looked casual and relaxed wearing a white Malibu Rum sweatshirt and slim-cut jeans.

Romantic getaway: Presley Gerber, 23, couldn’t contain his passion while walking with his new girlfriend Lexi Wood in New York City on Wednesday

He stuck to the casual look with black high top sneakers covered in blue and red designs, and he added a stylish set of horn-rimmed glasses to his look.

Lexi looked chic in a black leather biker jacket with white snake embroidery across her torso.

She wore a little black crop top under the jacket and paired it with a black and white plaid mini skirt that emphasized her tight legs.

The brunette beauty completed her outfit with short black stockings, black loafers and earrings.

Lovebirds: The young lovers shared a passionate kiss in the street as he put an arm around her and she hugged him tight

Relaxed style: Presley wore a casual Malibu Rum sweatshirt with slim jeans and high top sneakers, while Lexi wore a cool black biker jacket with a checked mini skirt and black loafers

The lovebirds interrupted their walk when Lexi hugged Presley and he wrapped one of his arms around her for a kiss, holding a Fiji water bottle and a lit cigarette in his other hand.

Presley also kept his hand on his girlfriend’s shoulder as they walked after getting coffee to go and Takis.

Presley celebrated their time together in the Big Apple by posting a sweet photo of the two holding hands as they gaze at the Brooklyn Bridge.

She later posted a photo of the two hugging, although their heads were cut out.

Lexi is from Toronto but currently splits her time between New York City and Los Angeles.

Beautiful view: Presley celebrated their time together in the Big Apple by posting a sweet photo of the two holding hands as they gaze at the Brooklyn Bridge

Embrace: She later posted a photo of the two hugging, although their heads were cut out. Lexi is from Toronto but currently splits her time between New York City and Los Angeles

Presley doesn’t seem to have announced their relationship with much fanfare, and neither seem to have mentioned the other on their main Instagram pages yet.

Rande Gerber’s son was most recently linked to his girlfriend Gaia, who described herself as a “blogger.”

They were seen kissing in Malibu in mid-September, but the pair seem to have gone their separate ways since then.