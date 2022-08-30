Cindy Crawford’s niece Lark Skov, 24, appears on Claim To Fame

Cindy Crawford, 56, was one of the greatest supermodels in the world in the 80s and 90s, even into the 2000s after posing for Revlon, starring in the movie Fair Game and lighting up George Michael’s Freedom! video clip.

Four years ago, her 20-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber arrived on the scene when she signed contracts with Miu Miu and appeared on the cover of Vogue.

Now comes yet another bombshell from the Crawford family: Cindy’s 24-year-old niece Lark Skov, who looked gorgeous when she appeared on ABC’s Claim To Fame contest show. Her identity was revealed on Monday night’s episode.

So much right! Lark Stov, the niece of Cindy Crawford, left, has appeared on the competition TV show Claim to Fame. On Monday, her ties to Cindy were revealed. Left, Lark on Claim to Fame and right, Cindy in NYC in 2018

Cindy’s mini-me model daughter: Crawford’s daughter Kaia, seen in May, has become one of the top models in the industry

Lark’s parents are Cindy’s sister Danielle and Michael Storey Skov.

The brunette who graduated from the University of Washington looked stunning in a red dress as she wowed the audience.

On the show Claim To Fame, which is hosted by Kevin Jonas and his younger brother Frankie, she said her aunt was a supermodel, but she didn’t name Cindy because it’s meant to make others guess her identity.

Fans searched her Instagram – which is private – and found that she was followed by Cindy and Kaia.

Cindy’s Relative: The brunette who graduated from the University of Washington looked stunning in a red dress as she wowed the audience

Famous background: On the show Claim To Fame, hosted by Kevin Jonas and his younger brother Frankie, she said her aunt was a supermodel but didn’t name Cindy

Lark could become a model: Fans searched her Instagram – which is private – and discovered she was followed by Cindy and Kaia

The show gives hints about who a celebrity’s relative is, and the contestant tries not to let anyone know who they are related to. The last one standing wins $100,000.

In total there are 12 participants. Chuck Norris’ grandson, Zendaya’s cousin Michael, and Laverne Cox’s twin brother have all been on the show. Lark is still on the show and could win.

It is unknown if Lark will follow in Cindy and Kaia’s footsteps and start modeling.

In 2021, Cindy took the rare step of sharing a photo with her sisters.

She stood next to her similar looking sisters Chris and Danielle, as well as her mother Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf.

“So nice to be reunited with my mother and sisters. I love you. ❤️,” she said in her caption as she posed side by side with her family on a balcony.

The supermodel also had a brother, Jeffery, who died of childhood leukemia at age three.

Cindy wore a printed shirt tucked into her jeans, with a brown Gucci belt and a covering as she modeled a necklace and wore her hair down.

Crawford’s power family: From left to right, Cindy’s husband Rande Gerber, Cindy, Kaia and son Presley in NYC in 2016

The six-foot catwalk queen towered over her mother and siblings as they stood on a balcony overlooking a verdant landscape.

One of his sisters wore a colorful print shirt and white jeans, and another went for an all-black and gray cardigan.

Mom was wearing a black T-shirt with glasses.

Growing up in Illinois with her family, Cindy began modeling in high school before starting her career at age 20.

Right before her post, Cindy said she’s been ditching “heavy workouts.”

The model is candid about her journey with exercise and her diet over the years.

She admitted she got “annoyed” when she saw Kate Moss, 47, eating fast food and smoking cigarettes and still keep the same size because if she overeat and didn’t change her eating habits, she wouldn’t fit in the outfits she had. models.

Girl power: Crawford shared a very rare image with her look-alike sisters Chris and Danielle (Lark’s mother) and her mother Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf in 2021

Close Friends: The Versace model and her sister Chris Crawford attend the 1995 Chanel Spring-Summer Fashion Show South Beach, Florida

Cindy told the March issue of Red magazine – of which she is the cover star – that, “I don’t like the word ‘diet’, but I choose to eat right anyway.

‘I was never one of those people who could eat whatever I wanted – even I used to get annoyed when Kate Moss ate a hamburger and chips and smoked a cigarette!

“When I moved to New York, I knew I had to change my way of eating or else I wouldn’t be able to get into the clothes — and besides, the clothes were much larger than the sample size now. But the way I exercised has changed.’

With Mom and Grandma: Cindy, middle, with Grandma Dorothy on the left and Mommy Jenny on the right in 2003 in Beverly Hills

The Fair Game star explained that after her childhood she relied on exercise to “energise” her, and now the “goal” is not to “get hurt” by doing less rigorous routines.

She continued: “In my twenties I trained hard and collapsed on the couch. Then I had little kids and I realized my workouts couldn’t tire me out anymore, they had to give me energy instead. Now my goal is not to get hurt. So I’ve added a lot more stretching and Pilates, and I don’t feel so compelled to do those hard workouts anymore.”

Cindy also opened up about embracing her “insecurities and flaws” as she got older.

She’s still on magazine covers: Cindy can be seen here on the cover of Vogue Brazil. Kaia, right, has also appeared on Vogue

She said, ‘When you are young you have the beauty and strength of youth, but you are very strict with yourself and you have not yet done the work within. As you get older, you’ve discovered who you are, but you think, “That’s not where it used to be!” Maybe that’s the point – having insecurities and flaws, that’s what makes us human.’

Daughter Kaia landed the cover of Vogue in 2021 and inside said she appreciates how Crawford allows her to make “fashion mistakes.”

The model is happy that her mother allowed her to experiment with her wardrobe, as it helped her find her own style.

In a clip for Vogue’s “7 Days, 7 Looks” series, she said, “The best style advice my mom gave me is less is more. She also made me make fashion mistakes, which I really appreciate. I think the biggest mistake I made was to dress a lot. When I was free, when I first started modeling, I wore heels all the time and a full look that lasted a season.”

Now Kaia finds herself often choosing the same ensembles as Cindy’s in the 90s, and when the teen sees a photo of her parent, she often sees her for herself. She said, “My mother always referred to very classic looks. So I got that from her. She always gave me very important pieces to have, to travel with that you can exchange… Sometimes I see a picture of my mother and I think it’s me.

She said this happened recently: “I posted a picture in this Marc Jacobs plaid dress, and she texted me and she said, Kaia, I swear, I had that dress in the 90s, and she sent me a photo, and it was exactly the same dress.’