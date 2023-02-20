Cindy Crawford turns 57! The supermodel stuns in a white dress as she shares a birthday celebration post

Cindy Crawford showed off her dance moves while celebrating her 57th birthday on Monday.

The longtime supermodel took to Instagram to thank her fans for their birthday wishes, explaining that her gratitude for ‘living another year’ increases with age.

In a fun short stop-motion video, Cindy looked radiant in a plunging white dress that almost touched the floor.

The ageless beauty twirled around in her flowing dress against a white backdrop under a birthday banner.

The Covergirl wrote in the caption: “I’ve always loved celebrating other people’s birthdays, but I haven’t been as fond of celebrating my own since my third grade bowling/pizza party.”

Birthday girl: Cindy Crawford took to Instagram on Monday to thank her fans for their birthday wishes on her 57th birthday.

Celebration: The longtime supermodel showed off her dance moves, explaining in a short caption that her gratitude for ‘living another year’ increases with age

Cindy continued, “But as I get older, I realize the importance of acknowledging my gratitude for life and living another year.” I am lucky to have more time to learn, grow, love and evolve. Thanks for all the birthday love.’

Crawford, married to Rande Gerber, wore her luscious brunette locks in her signature blowout style.

Her braids were parted to the side and voluminous as she grinned from ear to ear as she danced under the metallic ‘happy birthday’ sign on the wall behind her.

The fashionista wore drop earrings and danced barefoot before ending the video by blowing a kiss towards the camera.

Cindy’s husband, Rande, also took to Instagram to share a flashback video of their relationship.

The short video documented intimate family moments and special moments over the years.

He captioned the video, ‘Because this makes me smile I had to post again. Real life with my girl from DeKalb, Illinois… Happy Birthday Cindy I❤️U.’

Thoughtful: On Monday, Rande celebrated his wife by posting a few snaps to his Instagram page.

In style: Cindy was photographed at the height of her modeling career, sitting with her arms outstretched on a plane

Tender tots: The video showed intimate family moments from when their children were little

Before HD video: Cindy is shown holding one of her children on her hip in a bikini with a flower in her hair

Grateful: In the caption of his post, Crawford wrote, “As I get older, I realize the importance of acknowledging my gratitude for life and living another year.”

At 57, Cindy is still going strong, proving that age is just a number as she regularly posts workout pics and sexy snaps like she did last week on Valentine’s Day in a short silk nightgown.

The former cover girl said she stays in shape by working out with weights and machines several times a week.

Crawford has said that hiking is one of her favorite exercises and she has been seen walking with friends in and around Malibu.

The Vogue cover model has said that hiking is a time when she can exercise and catch up with her friends.

Crawford has officially retired from modeling but continues to pose occasionally for various publications.

The former host of House of Style is also an entrepreneur.

She created her skincare line, Meaningful Beauty, in 2004 and frequently promotes it on her Instagram account.

The proud mom said that now that she’s 50, she’s more focused on wellness than putting on skinny jeans.

Doting Daddy: Rande was shown sitting across the room from Cindy as Kaia took her first steps between them.

Musical Feet: Rande was playfully bouncing one of the children’s tiny feet on the piano keys.

Reading: Crawford was shown reading a book in bed called ‘Guide to Baby Products’

Model Mom: Crawford supports and promotes Kaia Gerber’s modeling career. The proud mom has said that she now focuses on wellness, not on wearing skinny jeans; seen in 2021

As many fans know, Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber is following in her mother’s footsteps on the runway as a model and cover girl.

His 21-year-old daughter shared the same video on her account that her father, Rande, had shared earlier that day.

Kaia has been spotted lately spending time with her Elvis star boyfriend, Austin Butler.

Loving look: Cindy lovingly held one of her children up in the air as she spoke to the newborn

Baby Tummy: Another shot showed a pregnant Cindy, lying on her back, rubbing her tummy

First steps: In another shot, Presley was learning to walk while holding his mother’s hand.

Cindy’s son, Presley Gerber, also shared a post celebrating his mother’s birthday.

In the image, the family of four was standing over a large white and green cake with several lit gold candles.

He inscribed the image, ‘Mom’s Birthday and Family Pizza Night’. Nothing better than a real family time.