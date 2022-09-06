Cindy Crawford puts her posing prowess on display in W Magazine’s 50th anniversary cover shoot

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is one of the original supermodels.

And Cindy Crawford used her posing magic in a new cover shoot for W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Issue.

The 56-year-old catwalk queen radiated confidence as she posed in a baggy denim outfit with her hand fashionably on top of her hair.

Pose! Cindy Crawford worked her magic in a new cover shoot for W Magazine’s 50th anniversary issue

She beamed with joy as she looked breathtakingly beautiful, as usual.

In another shot, the beauty turned up the edge factor in a glossy black leather jacket worn over a collared top.

Her wavy locks waved around as she showed off her gorgeous face for the camera.

On her cover, Cindy meant business in a white-collared shirt and tie.

Covergirl: The model icon shone in a smart collared top and tie as she stared pensively at the camera

She elegantly placed her finger in her neckline while casting a contemplative but fierce look for the camera.

In her interview, Cindy reflected on how the modeling landscape has changed since she got her start in the business.

“First of all, social media. Half the time I do a photo shoot now so I have something for my feed. It’s like having two full-time jobs. When you’re young, which most models are, it’s a little precarious because you’re still figuring yourself out. Finding out who you are on a public platform can be a lot of pressure. But then it’s also great because you can tell people who you are. You don’t need anyone else.

Beauty: In another shot, the model upped the edge factor in a gloss black leather jacket worn over a collared top

“Another thing is casting directors. That was nothing in my time. But when my daughter started modeling, the casting directors were so important. There were definitely places I had to be like, “Kaia, I know a lot about this company, but I don’t know anything about casting directors.” That was new to me,” she said.

She also described that she has refined her modeling profession over the years and instilled more “confidence” in her work than at the age of 25.

‘Being a model is in a way the same as being an athlete. It’s a skill and you get better at it. But, just like an athlete, your physical being changes. I’m aware that I don’t look the same as I did when I was 25, but I bring experience and confidence to the camera that I didn’t have then. And I still like what I do. I never thought that at this stage I would work the way I do now.’

‘I bring experience and confidence to the camera that I didn’t have then’: She also described how she has refined her modeling profession over the years; Crawford pictured in 1990

In partnership with US department store Bergdorf Goodman to celebrate a half-century of print, W magazine will feature all 17 covers, as well as vintage covers from previous years.

They will be on display in three custom windows for 12 days starting September 7 during New York Fashion Week.

Other models featured in the latest issue include Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington Burns, Amber Valletta and Precious Lee.