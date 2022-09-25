Cindy Crawford links arms with husband Rande Gerber after dinner date in NYC

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber kept the spark alive in style on Saturday night.

The supermodel was a standout in a black leather blazer, a low-cut top and tailored pants.

After 24 years of marriage, Cindy, 56, and her husband, 60, still looked like the adorable couple as she gently grabbed his arm as she strolled through the Big Apple.

The fashion icon looked sublime with a dazzling choker necklace and a Gucci belt that hugged her slim waist.

She walked around in a pair of strappy heels and wore her silky dark brown hair in perfect waves.

Rande looked stylish, yet a little more casual than his wife in his zip-up down jacket, button-up top, gray pants and sneakers.

As the couple crossed the street together, Rande stared at his lover as she continued to smile.

Cindy and Rande have been married since 1998 after they tied the knot in 1998 in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

The two recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary earlier this year in May. Their son, Presley, was born in 1999 and their daughter, Kaia, in 2001.

Cindy was previously married to Hollywood actor Richard Gere, from 1991 until their divorce four years later in 1995.

Kaia has followed in her mother’s footsteps and has become a successful model by collaborating with top luxury brands such as Chanel and Marc Jacobs.

During an interview with FashionCindy opened up about her daughter diving into the modeling business.

“When Kaia started modeling she jumped right in, loved it and immediately wanted to do everything,” the beauty declared.

“At first I was very protective and traveled with her to fashion month. But Kaia’s got her head up,” she added.