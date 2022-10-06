Cindy Crawford is effortlessly cool in graphic T-shirt in LA

<!–

Cindy Crawford was spotted in Santa Monica on Wednesday afternoon.

The 56-year-old fashion industry personality seemed to take advantage of the pleasant early fall weather as she wore a flowing and comfortable outfit during her outing.

The brunette beauty’s outing took place just a month after she spoke about the current state of the fashion industry in an interview.

Crawford wore a black zip-up jacket over a graphic print T-shirt as he stepped outside.

The supermodel added a bit of color to her look with jeans that hugged her tight thighs.

The actress also rocked a set of open-toed shoes, as well as various jewelry and a set of sunglasses.

Her beautiful dark brown hair hung loose and fell to her shoulders like a waterfall.

Crawford started in the fashion industry at a young age and has spent her entire career working in a variety of roles, both in front of and behind the cameras.

The supermodel became one of the most sought-after personalities in the fashion industry in the 1980s and 1990s.

She has since taken it easy, although she still participates in certain promotional campaigns.

Her daughter Kaia, 21 years old, has also followed her mother into the fashion industry.

Crawford spoke about modeling in modern times during an interview with W Magazinewhere she discussed the importance of creating content for social media.

“Now I do a photo shoot half the time so I have something for my feed. It’s like having two full-time jobs,” she said.

The supermodel also spoke about how the prevalence of social media has changed the face of the fashion world.

“It has allowed this kind of beauty and voices that the fashion industry didn’t use to break through. It brought them into the larger conversation about what is beautiful,’ she said.

Crawford also pointed out that she was still excited about her modeling career.

“I’m aware that I don’t look the same as I did when I was 25, but I bring experience and confidence to the camera that I didn’t have then. And I still like what I do,” she said.