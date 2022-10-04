Cindy Crawford goes casual in a gray sweatshirt and dark leggings as she runs errands in Malibu

<!–

Cindy Crawford looked amazing in a casual look on Tuesday while out and about in Malibu.

The longtime model and 56-year-old mother wore a gray melange hooded sweatshirt and rolled up their sleeves as she ran errands.

The founder of Meaningful Beauty donned dark leggings and added a pair of light-colored fuzzy slippers.

Cindy, who made a name for himself as a supermodel in the 90s, wore her always voluminous brunette hair down.

The bouncy brown locks fell over her shoulders in her signature undefined side part.

Crawford – who shares children Presley, 23, and Kaia Gerber, 21, with husband Rande Gerber – went makeup-free under square dark sunglasses.

She showed off her model body in the clingy, high-cut athleisure while holding her phone.

Over the weekend, the iconic former Pepsi spokeswoman put family first as she enjoyed a trip to New York City with her husband and son.

On social media, the entrepreneur shared images of the trio riding scooters together in the Big Apple.

Cindy was stunned and showed off her incredible six-foot frame in coated black pants, a wine-colored top and white sneakers.

They drove the INOKIM electric vehicles, captioned by Mrs. Gerber: ‘The family that scooted together…’

But the scene was missing daughter Kaia, who was probably abroad to wrap up Paris Fashion Week.

While she didn’t participate in the buzzing shows, she did host a Parisian dinner party to pre-launch her partnership with Spanish retailer Zara.

The KaiaxZara capsule collection was launched on Tuesday, with the young model taking to Instagram to introduce the pieces to her millions of followers.

“KAIAXZARA is now available… hope you love it as much as I do,” she captioned her legion of fans.

And because she was very proud of her daughter’s achievement, she reposted Kaia’s video campaign for the collaboration on her Insta Story.

After touting her model son’s work with designer Celine, for which she wrote “Proud mom” with a red heart emoji, she moved to Kaia.

“And Kaia’s collection with Zara is dropping today,” she said, adding, “I love this,” featuring a heart eye emoji.