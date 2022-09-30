Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are picture of elegance at George and Amal Clooney’s Albie Awards

George and Amal Clooney hosted the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library in New York City on Thursday.

The awards, which honor people who have dedicated their lives to justice, are named after Judge Albie Sachs, a lawyer and former judge who was imprisoned for his fight to end apartheid in South Africa.

A long-time friend and business partner of the acclaimed actor and director, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber were among the celebrities to show off their impeccable fashion sense while supporting the cause.

Rande Gerber, 60, and wife Cindy Crawford, 56, showed their chemistry as they attended the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library in New York City on Thursday

The pair were dressed to perfection and also showed their undeniable chemistry as they stepped onto the red carpet before the event.

Crawford, 56, showed off her fabulous figure in a shiny black dress that criss-crossed the neck as she hugged her tight curves.

The legendary runway queen, who helped transform the ‘super’ into the term ‘supermodel’ in the ’80s and ’90s, also wore a pair of black open-toe heels, while clinging to a stylish handbag.

To round out her ensemble, the Illinois native had her brown locks styled long and flowing well over her shoulder with a light pair on the left side.

Gerber, 60, was her perfect match decked out in a classic black suit which he paired with a white shirt, black tie and dress shoes.

The couple in love, who just celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary last May, packed on the PDA with a loving touch as they sat on the red carpet together.

For the most part, Crawford had her right hand wrapped around her husband’s arm as she took various poses.

She eventually went solo for a few shots, including flashing her infectious smile to the admiring cameras.

At one point, Crawford and Gerber were joined on the red carpet by the hosts of the evening: George and Amal Clooney.

Known for his keen eye for fashion, 61-year-old George did not disappoint again, dressed in a handsome black tuxedo with a white shirt and shiny shoes.

Amal, a 44-year-old lawyer specializing in international law and human rights, was the epitome of elegance in a gold and silver fringed dress and matching heels.

Over the years, the Clooneys have devoted some of their time and resources to the idea that justice is the rule, rather than the exception, for everyone.

“We believe justice must be done – it doesn’t just happen,” they wrote on the… Clooney Foundation for Justice website, adding: ‘So when journalists are locked up just for doing their job, we’re trying to get them out of jail. When young girls are denied the right to study, work or marry whenever they want, we help them defend their rights through the courts. If minorities are the target of genocide, we help to initiate trials against the perpetrators.’

It took more than a year of planning to organize the awards ceremony and provide appropriate assistance to those who needed to be at the event, according to Admission to Hollywood.

Several justice defenders from around the world have been honored at the Albie Awards, including Judge Albie Sachs who received the Lifetime Achievement Award; Filipino journalist Maria Ressa was honored with the Justice For Journalists Award; and dr. Josephine Kulea of ​​the Samburu Girls Foundation, a Kenya-based organization, received the Justice For Women Award.

The event will also feature high profile guests such as Michelle Obama, Meryl Streep, Dua Lipa, John Oliver, Julia Roberts, among others.

The Clooneys founded the Clooney Foundation For Justice to protect human rights and ensure that no one is above the law, while providing resources to victims of human rights abuses.

