Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are effortlessly stylish as they meet up with Helena Christensen

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber met Helena Christensen for dinner in New York City on Wednesday night.

The 56-year-old supermodel and her husband, 60, were spotted taking a short walk with the fashion industry personality after finishing their meal.

The latter of the two was also pictured hugging the 53-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel as they spent time outside the eatery.

Crawford looked gorgeous in a leather jacket paired with a white button-up shirt as she enjoyed the company of her husband and close friend.

The fashion industry’s mainstay tucked her top into a pair of jeans that hugged her tight legs.

The runway regular wore a set of knee-high boots with high heels and was adorned with various jewelry.

Her voluminous brunette locks fall like a waterfall on her shoulders and go well with the neutral tones of her outfit.

Christensen stood out in a red dress with flowing sleeves that showed off her tight legs and contrasted with a hefty gray coat.

The supermodel also wore a set of jet black sandals and fitted with a hefty crimson purse.

Her gorgeous dark brown hair was cropped short and fell to her shoulders during her outing.

Gerber opted for a black button-up shirt worn under a slightly darker zipped jacket.

The entrepreneur also wore dark gray jeans and a set of shoes to match the color of his tops.

Crawford and her husband previously tied the knot at a wedding ceremony held in the Bahamas in 1998.

The actress was previously married to Richard Gere and the two went their separate ways in 1995.

The model and her husband started a family with the birth of their son Presley, aged 23, in 1999, and two years later they added a daughter, Kaia, aged 21, to their lives.

The happy couple’s children have also followed their parents into the fashion industry.

Crawford occasionally shares photos of her husband on her Instagram, and his most recent appearance on her account was last month when she posted a series of photos taken on a Canadian outing.

She also wrote a long post saying that “we had a chance to redefine our relationship with life in a lake and also just enjoy each other.”

The supermodel added: “This life journey is certainly not a straight line and it is filled with ups and downs, but I am grateful to be trying to figure it out with this man by my side.”