Cindy Crawford, 58, models the SAME leather jacket she wore when she was 20 to celebrate her $500 million skincare company turning 20.

Cindy Crawford has something to celebrate.

On Thursday, the supermodel shared that it’s the 20th anniversary of her skincare company Meaningful Beauty.

The brand has been incredibly successful thanks to its engaging infomercials. To date, the company is worth around $500 million and Cindy owns half of it.

On Instagram, the mother of model Kaia Gerber shared two photos of herself: one taken in the 80s and another more recent one. She was wearing the same black leather biker jacket in both frames.

‘@meaningfulbeauty turns 20! To help us celebrate, share a photo of yourself at age 20 versus today,’ she wrote in her caption.

‘I’m grateful to have spent the last two decades working with an incredible team, learning so much about beauty and business, and helping women feel their best at every age. Happy birthday MB! Thank you all for keeping us going! #MB20.’

In the past, Cindy has said that brand is important: ‘Feeling beautiful can give women self-confidence at any age. That is the basis of Meaningful Beauty. Achieving healthy, radiant skin is a reflection of taking good care of yourself and accepting who you are. After that, you can go enjoy your life.’

Cindy also says on her website: ‘When I was a young supermodel, I visited the world-renowned cosmetic specialist, Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh, at his Paris clinic. After my first treatment with super antioxidants from a rare melon from the south of France, I saw immediate, radiant results.

‘Dr. Sebagh and I developed Meaningful Beauty as an easy-to-use system that delivers younger-looking skin by combining science, technology and nature. The powerful super antioxidants in melon are the secret to the formula.’

She added: “Dr Sebagh’s idea of ​​using effective treatments to keep skin looking young was what struck me. He always says, ‘It’s never too late and never too early to start.'”

‘This idea of ​​”age maintenance” is part of the Meaningful Beauty philosophy. Consistency in skin care and healthy lifestyle habits is the way to achieve this.”

This comes after she spoke about her parents.

The Playboy alum admitted that she started learning more than her parents at age 18.

“I started modeling in Chicago, and Chicago is a small pond, so I quickly became the big fish,” the runway queen said while appearing on the Kelly Corrigan’s Wonders podcast with Christy Turlington.

Crawford attends the 9th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in 1992 in Los Angeles.

He added: “And I was making more money than my parents made, more money than they could have ever dreamed of.”

After her brother Jeffery died of childhood leukemia at age 3 in 1975, Crawford’s rapid wealth made her feel as if “I was the son, in a weird way.”

“When I got married and didn’t change my name, (my father) said, ‘Yes, the Crawford name will still be around!'” she recalled.

“I was able to help where I could,” Crawford added. “I don’t feel like I’ve become the father.”

Crawford noted that she’s “been able to take (her family) on a nice vacation” following her girls’ trip to Miami in January with her mother Jennifer and sisters Chris and Danielle.

Despite her wealth, Crawford said she tries to avoid buying lavish gifts for her two brothers.

Crawford shares Kaia, 22, and son Presley, 24, with husband Rande Gerber; seen in 2016

The brunette beauty fears that by being too generous, she could “castrate her husbands.”

Cindy explained: ‘If I give my sister a nicer ring than her husband gives her or something, it becomes a weird thing.

“I was more interested in giving them experiences and then helping them if they needed a down payment on a house or something. My sisters have been amazing because they always paid back. But it’s hard to navigate that financial position where you can do so much.”

Her daughter Kaia Gerber, also a model, said she was “starstruck by her after” watching the documentary, as she had not previously realised how “iconic” her mother was.

“I thought it was cool that she always had that ambition and did things that people told her, ‘This will ruin your career. Don’t do this,'” Kaia, 22, explained. “And she trusted her instincts.”

Crawford shares Kaia and son Presley, 24, with husband Rande Gerber.