Cindy Crawford, 56, looks radiant for dinner date with model daughter Kaia Gerber, 21

Cindy Crawford was spotted Saturday night in Santa Monica enjoying a mother-daughter dinner with her youngest child, Kaia Gerber.

The supermodel duo, 56 and 21 respectively, took a bite at the popular Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, which is frequented by the Hollywood elite.

Crawford and Gerber showed off their signature styles during the servant’s short walk to the eatery’s main entrance.

Crawford stunned in an all-black ensemble consisting of fitted trousers and a matching wrap top that emphasized her smooth cleavage.

For some extra glamour, the runway maven sauntered in on the sidewalk a pair of heels with straps.

She wore a black leather jacket over her left arm in case the temperature dropped.

To round out her look, Crawford had her brown locks styled long and flowing with a center part.

Lookalike daughter Gerber was the image of casual-cool when she styled a brown floral blouse with denim bootcut jeans.

She pulled on a pair of black leather boots to match the purse under her arm.

Crawford and Gerber recently shared photos on Instagram from their night out to celebrate the release of British Vogue’s Edward Enninful memoir, A Visible Man.

Enninful, a 50-year-old resident of Ghana, is the first black editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Enninful, a 50-year-old resident of Ghana, is the first black editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Birthday Boy: Last week, Gerber gushed on Instagram that she’s “going to spend my 21st birthday with my mom in a very special place,” which turned out to be the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City in northwestern Nevada.

Mother and daughter posed in an area that appeared to be the playa of the festival, which is held annually about 100 miles northeast of Reno.

Crawford would later say that she had received a last minute invitation to the annual event and that she was glad to have taken the plunge to share the experience with her daughter.

“It was everything I hoped it would be and more. The playa’s surreal ruggedness and inspiring beauty allowed me to reconnect with my virgin self – adventurous, fun, curious and carefree,” the mother of two shared in the caption of an Instagram photo.

Happy to do it: Crawford would later say she got a last minute invite to the annual event and was glad she took the plunge to share the experience with her daughter