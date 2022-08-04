Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez replaces Taty Castellanos in the MLS All-Star Game

Vazquez is currently second in the MLS Golden Boot race with 13 goals

Brandon Vazquez Named To MLS All Star Squad As Replacement Player

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez has been named to the 2022 MLS roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star game. Vazquez is in his sixth season in the MLS and his third with Cincinati.

Vazquez replaces NYFC striker Valentin “Taty” Castellanos, who was recently loaned to Girnoa FC in La Liga.

Vazquez joins teammate Luciano Acosta was the only two players in FC Cincinnati history to be named an all star twice.

Newly named All Star Brandon Vazquez stands proudly looking to the sky after scoring a goal

Last season, Castellanos captivated major league football on its way to winning the golden boot and carrying NYFC to its first-ever MLS cup.

Before moving to Spain on loan, Castellanos played 24 games in all competitions, recording 17 goals and six assists.

Vazquez has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 23 appearances so far this season and is second in the MLS Golden Boot race.

FC Cincinnati is currently eighth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 29 points and a 7-8-8 record.