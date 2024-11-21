Cillian Murphy shoots canal boat scenes as Tommy Shelby in freezing conditions as work continues on the set of Peaky Blinders film The Immortal Man

Cillian Murphy returned to the Dudley Channels on Wednesday as filming began on the next edition of the Peaky Blinders feature film.

The hugely popular BBC crime drama, set in Birmingham during the city’s industrial revolution of the early 20th century, ended its six series in 2022.

But plans have since been in the works for a film version of the show from writer Steven Knight, with principal photography set to begin in September.

Returning to the Midlands set on Wednesday, the cast and crew appeared unfazed by the freezing temperatures as they filmed a scene on the canal with Murphy, who reprises his role as criminal boss Tommy Shelby.

The Irish actor wore Shelby’s signature coat and a Baker Boy cap as cameras rolled during filming at Dudley Canal in Bumble Hole and Warrens Hall Nature Reserve in Netherton.

The upcoming film, titled The Immortal Man, will also feature newcomers Tim Roth, Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan.

In June it was confirmed that the original Peaky Blinders writing and directing team would return alongside Murphy for a Netflix film adaptation of the hit series.

The streaming service confirmed the news on X with a photo of the script, while the Oscar-winning actor told Deadline: “Looks like Tommy Shelby wasn’t done with me…

‘It is very gratifying to collaborate again with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. “This one is for the fans.”

Director Tom shared: “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know there was something about the alchemy of the casting and writing that seemed explosive.

“Peaky has always been a story about family, so it’s incredibly exciting to reunite with Steve and Cillian to bring the film to audiences around the world on Netflix.”

Peaky Blinders was released in 2013 and gained a huge audience both in Britain and abroad, attracting roles for big screen stars such as Tom Hardy and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The show is loosely based on a real Birmingham gang of the same name that operated from the 1880s to the 1920s and engaged in similar illegal activities.

He was surrounded by crew members as he walked along the canal between takes on Wednesday.

Snow lashed Dudley Canal as the Peaky Blinders production team got to work on Wednesday

Steam and smoke rose from the water, creating the dirty industrial atmosphere made famous on the hit show.

Peaky Blinders aired six series over nine years and ended with Tommy, who had been tricked into believing he was terminally ill, surviving a murder attempt orchestrated by his own nephew before killing him and moving on to a new life.

In recent months there has been concern off-screen about the well-being of Paul Anderson, who plays Tommy’s older brother Arthur Shelby, after he pleaded guilty to crack cocaine possession earlier this year.

The 46-year-old man was also found to have amphetamines, as well as diazepam and pregabalin.

The Immortal Man does not have an official release date yet.