Ciarran Stott gets his Onlyfans star girlfriend Ruby Burciaga’s name TATTOOED on his stomach

Ciarran Stott and his girlfriend Ruby Burciaga are involved in a cheating scandal.

But the pair proved they still got it right on Saturday when Ciarran got his Onlyfans star girlfriend’s name tattooed on his body.

The 28-year-old reality star had ‘Ruby’ inked on his stomach during the Tattoo Expo in Melbourne.

Ciarran was pictured lying on a bed as the tattoo artist wrote the name on his stomach.

Last month, Ruby spoke out after it was revealed that the Bachelor In Paradise love rat cheated on her with another woman while filming The Challenge.

Ruby took to Instagram to thank her followers for reaching out, saying the past few months have been “unbelievably tough.”

A recent episode of the Channel 10 reality series saw Ciarran ‘fool around’ with Love Island stunner Audrey Kanongara in the shower.

“Just wanted to thank everyone for your posts and support over the past few days,” she wrote, “Ruby wrote.

“It’s been an incredibly tough few months and not something I could have ever imagined going through so publicly,” she continued.

She concluded the post by writing, “So grateful to you all.”

Ciarran has built quite a reputation when it comes to dating, with a series of high-profile and controversial hook-ups and breakups.

His latest scandal took place on an episode of Challenge when he took a shower with Love Island star Audrey.

“Ciarran’s room is next to mine, so I asked if I could shower in his. He took a shower with me,” Audrey explained to producers.

After a short while of “messing around in the shower,” the couple decided to call it quits immediately before things escalated – as they both had a partner waiting for them at home.

In a message to his OnlyFans model girlfriend, Ciarran told cameras, “I’m really sorry for what I did. Hopefully you won’t leave me and we’ll stay together.’