Ciara wears a casual look while enjoying time with her three children: ‘In my element!’

Ciara has been fully embracing the ‘mommy life’ and uploaded an adorable clip to her Instagram page on Monday while spending quality time with her three children.

The talented performer, 37, could be seen lying on the floor while surrounded by her children as they enjoyed a playful moment.

The Goodies singer, who recently celebrated the Christmas holidays on the road, will appear as co-host at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve party with Ryan Seacrest.

The stunning star could be seen lying on the ground, while wearing a vibrant orange sweater and matching pants, along with stylish silver-rimmed sunglasses.

Her long locks were parted in the middle and effortlessly fell straight past her shoulders.

Her two sons, Future Zahir, 8, and Win Harrison, 2, could be seen facing the star, while her daughter, Sienna Princess, 5, was lying behind Ciara with her arms entwined tightly around the singer.

The beauty flashed a smile as she tried to get up off the floor, saying in the video, “Okay guys, let’s get up.”

In the video, Ciara flashed a smile as she enjoyed spending time with her family. The star shares a son, Future Zahir, with rapper Future, and shares Sienna and Win with her husband and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. The two officially tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in England in 2016.

The talented beauty wrote a short caption for her 33.2 million followers, writing: “In my element #MomLife.”

The Like A Boy singer recently opened up about her special holiday plans with loved ones, along with her appearance on Dick Clark’s annual New Year’s Eve TV event.

when talking to BET, Ciara explained that her holiday weekend was a little different than in previous years.

“This year, on Christmas day, my husband is playing soccer,” she said, adding that it was “the first time we’ve ever done that or seen him play a game on Christmas.”

He added that in addition to opening gifts at home, his children also opened gifts “on the go” while supporting their father and current Denver Broncos quarterback on game day.

Reminiscing about celebrating the holidays when she was younger, Ciara said, “I was always very, very excited about Christmas Day.” And honestly, it’s my favorite holiday of the year.

The singer also discussed her role as co-host and performer during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV special.

The show will celebrate its 50th anniversary during the countdown from 2022 to 2023 and will air from areas across the country including New York, Disneyland and New Orleans.

“I am super excited to work and host Disneyland. You know, I think that’s one of my favorite places,’ Ciara said.

“You can’t beat that happy, joyful energy that Disney gives you, so I’m really excited about that.”

Ciara also revealed some of her goals for the upcoming year, which is right around the corner.

She explained, “You know, I want to make sure that I balance life as best as possible to be the best actor that I can be, the best businessman, but also be the best mother and wife and be the best for my family.”

The star was previously opened on balance and centered on itself with women’s health last November.

“When I focused more on myself, I felt that I grew into another level of femininity,” said the businesswoman.

I am so much better with my precious babies thanks to that mentality. I’m better with my husband because of it. I keep my sensuality. I’m doing the things that fill me up, that make me happy, that get me going,” Ciara added.

