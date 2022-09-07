Ciara sizzles in a zip-up black leather jumpsuit and studded Celine boots while leaving NYC hotel

<!–

Ciara was dressed head to toe in black leather as she left her New York City hotel on Wednesday.

The Level Up hitmaker, 36, showed off her tight arms in a black leather spaghetti strap jumpsuit that fitted perfectly on her upper body but had a more oversized fit at the bottom.

The singer paired the stylish look with a pair of expensive designer shoes and wore $1350 black Celine boots with the brand’s signature studs on the outsole.

Leather Look: Ciara was dressed head to toe in black leather as she left her New York City hotel on Wednesday

Russell Wilson’s wife further completed her look with several gold bracelets on her wrists and a chunky necklace.

The Grammy Award-winning performer wore her locks parted in the middle and curled down her back.

As for glamour, she accentuated her gorgeous features with pink blush, voluminous lashes and a nude lipstick on her pout.

Fit: The hitmaker, 36, showed off her tight arms in a black leather spaghetti strap jumpsuit that fitted perfectly on her upper body but had a more oversized fit at the bottom

Pricey footwear: The singer paired the stylish look with a pair of expensive designer shoes and wore $1350 black Celine boots with the brand’s signature studs on the outsole

The star has been busy this year and recently announced that she is adding a new venture to her impressive list of businesses while using skincare.

Last week, the entrepreneur-turned-singer shared a slew of makeup-free selfies as she touted her upcoming OAMskin range.

The hitmaker first announced her new brand in a social media post last month, exclaiming, “You asked…and here it is. Meet my secret sauce.’

Gold Accents: Russell Wilson’s wife has further completed her look with several gold bracelets on her wrists, as well as a chunky necklace

Beauty: The beauty wore her locks parted in the middle and flowing down her back in curls

The multihyphenate said the skincare collection was “years in the making” when she shared a close-up photo of her flawless face.

Showing her freckles, she shared a reel that slowly zoomed in on her barely visible pores, along with a series of comments from fans asking about her skincare practices.

The new line will be available next week, September 15, and will include a Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Vitamin C Eye Revitalizer, and Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer.

Ambitious! She recently announced that she is adding a new venture to her impressive list of companies as she taps into skincare with her OAMskin range, launching next week.

In addition to OAM, Ms. Wilson also leads the clothing line LITA, retail company The House of LR&C and Dare to Roam travel accessories.

She has also been into music and released her latest single Jump last month.

Jump is the lead single from the hitmaker’s upcoming eighth studio album, which fans have been waiting for a long time. The release date of the album has not yet been announced.

Her most recent studio album, entitled Beauty Marks, was made available to the public in 2019.