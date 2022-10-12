Ciara shares behind-the-scenes video showing sideboob and hair-raising moment from Allure mag shoot
Ciara shares a behind-the-scenes video featuring a sideboob and a chilling moment from the Allure magazine shoot
Ciara shared a behind-the-scenes video of her Allure magazine cover shoot on Instagram on Tuesday that featured sideboob images and a chilling moment.
The 36-year-old singer in the clip offered multiple looks in different outfits to her 32.9 million followers.
‘What a dream come true! Thanks @Allure #BetterThangs,” Ciara wrote in the caption.
Magazine photo shoot: Ciara shared a behind-the-scenes video of her Allure magazine cover shoot on Tuesday that featured sideboob images and a chilling moment
The video started with Ciara pinning her long braided hair to a wall with ladders with butterflies at the ends of her locks.
Ciara said it was “crazy” because her hair was high above her during the photo shoot.
She flashed some sideboob wearing a black tassel top, matching leather pants and black thigh high platform boots.
Ciara had her long dark curly hair down when she posed for the November issue of the magazine.
Sideboob Show: The 36-year-old singer flashed a sideboob while wearing a black tassel top, matching leather pants and black thigh-high platform boots
Hair Down: Ciara had her long, dark curly hair down when she posed for the magazine’s November issue
Big Boots: The Goodies singer completed her look with platform boots
Climbing stairs: Ciara danced while climbing stairs
She also wore a bright pink outfit with side cutouts and a long skirt.
The Goodies singer completed her look with pink platform shoes and had her hair in a stark beehive.
Ciara also wore a white crop top along with a large black leather jacket and a floor-length black leather skirt.
Dreamy moment: ‘What a dream come true! Thanks @Allure #BetterThangs,” Ciara wrote in the caption
Hair Up: The video started with Ciara pinning her long, braided hair to a wall with ladders with butterflies at the ends of her locks
Crazy stuff: Ciara noted the process was ‘crazy’ when a crew worked on her hair
She had styled her hair with patches of red and white and accentuated her natural beauty with auburn lipstick.
Ciara has been married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, 33, since 2016, and they have five-year-old daughter Sienna and two-year-old son Win.
She also has an eight-year-old son Future from a previous relationship with rapper Future, 38.
Pink power: The singer also wore a bright pink outfit with side cutouts and a long skirt
Hair up: Ciara had her hair in a grim beehive
Crop top: Ciara also wore a white crop top along with a large black leather jacket and a floor-length black leather skirt
The Look: She styled her hair with patches of red and white and accentuated her natural beauty with auburn lipstick
Russell won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks in February 2014.
He was traded to the Denver Broncos by the Seahawks in March and signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the Broncos last month.
Ciara is working on her upcoming eighth studio album.
Pro quarterback: Ciara has been married to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson since 2016, seen last week in Denver, and they have five-year-old daughter Sienna and two-year-old son Win.
Show support: The singer is shown with son Win last month supporting her husband as he returned to play his former team the Seattle Seahawks as the quarterback for the Denver Broncos