Ciara puts on leggy display in tiny lime green shorts as she goes shirtless at Ten To One Rum event

Ciara bared quite a bit of skin at an event in Los Angeles for her rum Ten To One Rum on Thursday.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter stepped out on the red carpet of the event in a low-cut lime green blazer with no shirt underneath.

She matched it with her little shorts that stopped just past the middle of her thighs.

The Texas native wore high pink stilettos and her dark brown locks were parted in the middle.

Her hair was just past her shoulders as she took numerous poses.

Many gold bracelets dangled from her slender wrists, and several necklaces hung down toward the star’s ample cleavage.

The Level Up singer had a bottle of her company’s rum with her during the bland affair.

Ciara became an investor and co-owner in Ten To One Rum last fall.

In an interview with Forbesthe Grammy Award winner spoke about planning her first alcoholic drink after breastfeeding her son Win.

“I had a classic mojito. It’s one of my go-tos, and it was really good,” she said. “Imagine, I was breastfeeding for 10 months in quarantine – that was a journey. But it was also very sweet. I enjoy the bond with my baby, but it was definitely time. I was excited, looking forward to celebrating that moment and it was the perfect way to kick it off.”

She shares the two-year Win with her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The couple also shares five-year-old Sienna.

Ciara also has a son from a previous relationship with the rapper Future. The eight-year-old’s name is Future.

The two-time BET Award winner also spoke about a woman of color in the alcohol industry in the interview.

“For me, all the boxes were ticked,” she explained. “This is a space that not too many women occupy, and I saw a great opportunity as an entrepreneur and as a woman of color.”

Thursday night’s event was co-led by an organization called Pronghorn, which aims to “apply leading expertise while investing financial, individual and network capital to effectively support, grow and sustain black businesses in the spirits industry,” the organization said. . website.