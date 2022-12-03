Saturday, December 3, 2022
Entertainment

Ciara is wearing a stunning satin gown, while Bella Thorne shines in a mini dress cut-out at NYLON bash

Beauties: Ciara showed off her incredible figure in a barely-there satin dress on Friday night, while Bella Thorne stunned in a cut-out minidress as they led guests to a NYLON party in Miami

Ciara showed audacity on Friday night when she attended a NYLON House event at Miami’s Strawberry Moon Mediterranean bar-restaurant during the city’s annual art week.

The singer, 37, flaunted her gorgeous figure in a satin black dress with a mesh panel and mini-maxi hem.

Also storming the event was Bella Thorne, looking stunning as she donned a black mini dress with cut-out bust details.

Ciara’s gorgeous garment featured a satin-wrapped choker neckline, before falling into the draped gown on one side.

While the other side showed off her figure with its mesh panel, which was accompanied by a silver sequined bra cup with spaghetti straps.

The Level Up singer paired the bold dress with a pair of high-heeled boots, which met the high-low hem.

Friends: She posed next to Victor Cruz, who showed off his sense of style in a combination of pastel satin shorts and shirt

Comfort: The American football player added a pair of Nike Air Force sneakers to the colorful look

Friends: She posed alongside American football player Victor Cruz, who showed off his sense of style in a combination of pastel satin shorts and shirts

She added a collection of silver bracelets and rings, shaping her balayage dark brown locks into a free-falling tousled look as they cascaded down her back.

Ciara completed the look with a glamorous makeup palette that featured a soft pink lip with black eyes.

She posed alongside American football player Victor Cruz, who showed off his sense of style in a pair of pastel satin shorts and shirt.

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne also headed to the exclusive bash wearing a sheer black dress with a cut-out drawstring bust.

The actress added a pop of color to the dark look with bright blue heels complemented by a stacked collection of silver jewelry.

She pulled her lustrous copper locks into a ponytail and let thin strands loose to frame her face.

A host of other guests were photographed at the multimedia brand’s event, including French footballer Paul Pogba.

Style: The sportsman looked suave in a satin blue co-ord consisting of straight-leg trousers and a ruffle-sleeved shirt — with the addition of a pair of metallic silver trainers

Paul looked good in a satin blue co-ord, consisting of straight-leg trousers and a shirt with ruffled sleeves – with a pair of metallic silver trainers.

While Alyssa Vingan also went bold as she donned a fishnet designed sheer maxi dress that showed off her undergarments.

And it was date night for Dave Grutman, who teamed up with NYLON for the event, and his wife Isabela, who were photographed by a chauffeured black car upon arrival at the bash.

Serving Looks: Many classy guests turned up at the event – which is described as bringing a symphony of light, sound and stunning installations to Miami’s thriving arts scene

