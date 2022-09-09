Ciara is a blonde bombshell as she rolls up to star-studded Revolve party in a black vinyl coat

Ciara is off to a flying start at New York Fashion Week as part of her promotional campaign for her clothing line, LITA by Ciara, and her new skincare brand, On A Mission.

On Thursday, the singer/actress turned entrepreneur joined the fashion elite at the Revolve party in Manhattan.

She turned heads on her grand arrival, shimmering her stuff in a sexy Matrix-inspired look.

The Paint It, Black star was a vision in a vinyl duster that came with a built-in belt that accentuated her fitted waist.

The long jacket, glistening in the sun, fell just above her ankles and had large lapels.

To add even more sex appeal, Ciara sauntered down the sidewalk in a pair of patent leather thigh-high stiletto boots.

Instead of her signature raven locks, Ciara took a page from Kim Kardashian’s book and tried bleached blonde by size.

She had styled her bright blonde hair in a tousled bun with some pieces left out to frame her face.

The mother of three (née Ciara Princess Harris) kept the belt of her coat tied tight, which could thrill fans if she wore anything underneath.

For an added touch of cool, she also wore stylish dark sunglasses along with her range of necklaces, rings and earrings.

The party is actually part of the second installment of the Revolve Gallery, an immersive multi-brand installation featuring emerging fashion designers, exclusive brands and leading partners, according to the fashion e-tailer’s press release.

Revolve Gallery was launched in 2021 as a platform to support emerging designers while bringing the Fashion Week experience to the customer in a signature REVOLVE way.

This year, Revolve Gallery features more than 20 creative spaces, with each creator, designer or partner curating a special exhibition, and includes LITA By Ciara, as well as Aya Muse, Santa Brands, Andrea Iyamah, Kim Shui, Michael Costello, and Good Man Brand, among others. .

Launched last August, LITA By Ciara is an acronym for ‘love is the answer’. The singer was inspired for the line by vintage staples in her closet that she describes as tomboy-chic.

Gifted: La La Anthony was one of the stars to receive a promotional gift from Ciara’s On A Mission ahead of its September 15 release

The 36-year-old Texas native has also been in promo mode lately for On A Mission, also known as OAM, which will be officially released on September 15.

“I had a vision for things that were important to me to tick off my dream list of things to accomplish. This was one of them,” she said To tempt in the official announcement.

OAM focuses strongly on cleansing, moisturizing and brightening the skin, with products that all contain vitamin C. The first offering includes a vitamin C cleanser, vitamin C brightening pads, 20% vitamin C brightening serum, vitamin C Eye Revitalizer, and a vitamin C radiance. Moisturizing cream, according to Hypebae.

The previous day, the Level Up hitmaker hit the promotion aisle, decked out in a black leather jumpsuit that fitted her torso perfectly, but had a more oversized fit at the bottom.

‘Tom boy Chicin It. CC in NY,” she captioned a few photos of herself in the outfit.

She also wore a pair of chunky $1350 black Celine boots, paired with long straight raven strands with a center piece.

Hours earlier, Ciara took to her Instagram page and posted a video of her doing a runway in the middle of a New York City street: ‘On A Mission. #007 #NYFW @LitaByCiara’

New York Fashion Week starts on Friday, September 9 and runs through Wednesday, September 14.

