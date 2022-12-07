Ciara flashes her cleavage in plunging festive top

Ciara flashed her cleavage on Wednesday as she slipped into a plunging Santa top and shot the holiday version of her hit single Better Thangs.

The R&B superstar, 37, recorded herself lip-synching the updated lyrics, which explicitly told her 3.3 million TikTok followers what she wanted for Christmas.

“I told you mine,” Ciara captioned the video, “now you tell me yours.”

Showing off her incredible body, the Goodies singer slayed TikTok in her plunging red top that exposed her flat torso.

Ciara’s toned arms and shoulders were showcased by her spaghetti straps and her long honeyed locks fell in loose waves over her bare chest.

A Santa cowboy hat crowned the Level Up hitmaker’s head, hinting at her recent flirtation with country music and moving to Colorado.

The 1.2 Step singer moved to Centennial State this summer so her quarterback husband Russell Wilson, 33, could play for the Denver Broncos.

Married in 2016, Ciara and Russell Wilson share two children together, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 1. The glam mom also has a son named Future Zahar, 8, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

With her full lips glossy and glamorous, the singer donned red Christmas gloves and stood in front of a backdrop featuring two life-size nutcrackers.

“So, uh…” she begins, doing her own voice-over. ‘You know… Christmas is coming up and… I mean, I really don’t need much, but… If a girl could dream… You know what I mean? I’d kind of dream something like this…”

Everything from jewelry and cars to flat screen TVs is slammed before Ciara expresses her wish for a trinity of vacations to “the Bahamas, Cuba and Italy.”

Despite the short length of Ciara’s TikTok, fans clearly loved getting a glimpse of her Christmas version of Better Thangs.

“Best distraction from losing my Broncos,” said one football fan.

‘Yes!’ wrote another Ciara superfan. “I like the list.”

Ciara released the single Better Thangs in September in collaboration with fellow R&B star Summer Walker, 26.

The pair’s feel-good anthem is their second project together, as Ciara contributed to Walker’s 2021 album Still Over It.

Better Thangs is Ciara’s second single this year, following her song Jump, which was released this summer.

Before the release of Jump, Ciara had not released a single in over two years.

Ciara’s most recent album was Beauty Marks in 2019, but the The multi-platinum singer’s arsenal of contemporary R&B hits dates back to when she first broke onto the music scene in 2004 with Goodies, her debut studio album.