Ciara celebrates her son Win’s birthday at Disneyland with husband Russell Wilson: ‘We are blessed!’

Ciara celebrated her son Win’s second birthday by taking him to Happiest Place On Earth.

To make sure her toddler had a special day, the 36-year-old Level Up singer and her NFL star husband Russell Wilson took him to a place where all his fantastic dreams could come true, such as taking a ride on King Arthur Carousel. and meet Goofy. .

Our precious baby boy Win has become the BIG 2 and I am so thankful! He’s the sweetest, most energetic and funniest 2-year-old you could ever know,” she captioned a video of them at the amusement park. “The best brother!”

She continued, “He lights up every room he enters!” @DangeRussWilson I’m so proud of us! We are blessed! Mom and Dad love you so much Win!! #HappyBirthday #2.’

In the video, posted to her Instagram on Sunday, she documented every moment of her little one’s fun journey with his sister Sienna Princess, five.

Win seemed to love it when his mother carried him on her shoulders from numerous attractions, including Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Jungle Cruise and Cars Land.

Ciara and her husband, 33, matched in black t-shirts, matching shorts and a pair of electric green sneakers.

During the day she changed into several pairs of Mickey Mouse ears and made the most of her time while enjoying some quality time with the family.

The last few seconds of the recording showed the family at home with her eldest Future Zahir Wilburn, eight, who she shares with ex Future, singing Happy Birthday.

The family then gifted the birthday boy with his extravagant Mickey Mouse cake.

Ciara and her husband first entered into a romantic relationship in the early months of 2015 when she was spotted attending his matches.

They went stable for about a year before announcing their engagement in March 2016, and they tied the knot that same year.

Last year, the songwriter spoke about her relationship with the elite athlete during an interview with GQwhere she noted that his parenting skills made him much more attractive to her.

“Of course he’s very beautiful to me in every way, but the father in him is by far one of the things that makes him sexiest to me. Is called. It’s hot for me,” she commented.

Wilson also spoke about how constantly watching his children and stepson inspires both him and his wife.

“They all enjoy taking care of each other…and we smile from ear to ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a wonderfully blended family,” he said.

